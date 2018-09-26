In The News
September 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings
September 26, 2018 - Boyne Police Reports Sept. 3-16
September 26, 2018 - NOTICE – Register to vote in Charlevoix County
September 26, 2018 - Railroad safety week reminders
September 26, 2018 - Stabenow legislation to end gag clauses on prescription meds passes
September 25, 2018 - Sheriff warns of utility bill scam
September 25, 2018 - 2018 Fall colors in Northern Michigan
September 25, 2018 - #474 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 26
September 21, 2018 - High winds causing power outages today
September 21, 2018 - Prosecutor warns: Threats against schools not tolerated
September 21, 2018 - Help disabled people and wounded vets go deer hunting
September 21, 2018 - CLAIMS NOTICE – Marilyn A. Brown trust agreement
September 21, 2018 - Fisheries regulations passed at Natural Resources Commission meeting
September 20, 2018 - LETTERS – Young people need to vote
September 20, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis
September 19, 2018 - Boyne area high school sports
September 19, 2018 - Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award
September 19, 2018 - LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?
September 19, 2018 - Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish
September 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
Stabenow legislation to end gag clauses on prescription meds passes

Stabenow legislation to end gag clauses on prescription meds passes

— September 26, 2018

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) released a statement following House passage of her bipartisan legislation to eliminate outrageous gag clauses that stop pharmacists from telling customers that they could pay less for their prescription if they pay out of pocket.

Stabenow’s bipartisan Know the Lowest Price Act, which passed the Senate unanimously earlier this month, cracks down on this practice by prohibiting Medicare Part D Plans from restricting a pharmacy’s ability to provide drug price information when there is a difference between the cost of the drug under than plan and the cost of the drug when purchased without insurance.

The House of Representatives also passed the Stabenow-sponsoredPatient Right to Know Drug Prices Act, which ends gag clauses in private insurance plans.

“It’s wrong that a person overpays for their medication simply because their pharmacist is not allowed to tell them they could pay a lower price with cash instead of insurance,” said Stabenow. “Thanks to a successful bipartisan effort, we’ve banned this outrageous practice once and for all. This is an important step toward lowering the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs for Michigan families.”

