Stabenow legislation to end gag clauses on prescription meds passes

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) released a statement following House passage of her bipartisan legislation to eliminate outrageous gag clauses that stop pharmacists from telling customers that they could pay less for their prescription if they pay out of pocket.

Stabenow’s bipartisan Know the Lowest Price Act, which passed the Senate unanimously earlier this month, cracks down on this practice by prohibiting Medicare Part D Plans from restricting a pharmacy’s ability to provide drug price information when there is a difference between the cost of the drug under than plan and the cost of the drug when purchased without insurance.

The House of Representatives also passed the Stabenow-sponsoredPatient Right to Know Drug Prices Act, which ends gag clauses in private insurance plans.

“It’s wrong that a person overpays for their medication simply because their pharmacist is not allowed to tell them they could pay a lower price with cash instead of insurance,” said Stabenow. “Thanks to a successful bipartisan effort, we’ve banned this outrageous practice once and for all. This is an important step toward lowering the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs for Michigan families.”