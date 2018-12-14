Sign up for NCMC community classes

North Central Michigan College’s Student and Community Resource Center offers a number of courses to …

North Central Michigan College’s Student and Community Resource Center offers a number of courses to the community this winter including aerobics, theater, karate, weaving, exercise for senior citizens, and more.

These non-credit classes are available for all skill levels.

Crash Course into Community Theatre

Thursday, January 31 – April 25

6:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

$60 for all 12 weeks

SCRC Room 550

Amber Lewis, Instructor

Join Little Traverse Civic Theater, the area’s community theater group, for this introduction to the basics of live theater. Instructors will lead classes in lights, acting, stage combat, costuming, and more. The first 6 weeks will focus on acting. The last 6 weeks will touch on the many technical aspects of a theatre production. A ticket to the LTCT spring show is included in the cost.

Drum Aerobics

Tuesday and Thursday, January 15 – February 21

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

$120 for 12 sessions, or $20 per class for drop-ins.

Court 1A, Gym

Lynn Turner, Instructor

Participants are guided to drum and move for a total body-toning and cardio workout in this six-week moderate to intense rhythmic class. The movements can be modified for people of all ages and differing abilities. The stability ball acts as a power drum with the use of lightly-weighted drumsticks. Join Lynn Turner, executive director of the Northern Michigan Drum Village, who contends that if you have a heartbeat, you have rhythm.

Karate

Monday and Wednesday, Monthly starting January 2

6 pm. – 7:30 p.m.

$60 per month

Conference Room 4, Student Center cafeteria

Master Tim Reeves, Instructor

Learn Isshinryu Karate, a traditional Okinawan Martial Art. This Class teaches basic hand-foot techniques, forms (Kata), empty-hand sparring and self-defense. The practice of martial arts will improve your physical conditioning, endurance, self-confidence, discipline and concentration at work or school.

Isshinryu Karate for Advanced Students

1st, 2nd, 3rd Saturday of Each Month, starting January 5

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

$30/mo

Court 1A, gym

Master Tim Reeves, Instructor

Advanced instruction for Isshinryu, Green Belt and above with emphasis on Issinryu weapons (Bo, Sai), fighting and self-defense techniques. Students require final approval by instructor, contact instructor for more information 231-557-5592 prior to registration.

Weaving Workshop

Tuesday, March 5 – April 30

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

$80 for 8 sessions (If you want to use our materials, a $50 fee can be paid)

Main Classroom Building, Room 18D, Lower Level

Shanna Robinson, Instructor

This class is open invitation to come weave with us! Bring your own loom or use one of ours. Experience something new or pursue ideas you have already begun. Try tapestry, inkle loom, rigid heddle or four harness weaving in the company of like-minded folks, with guidance from Shanna Robinson.

Deconstructed Screen Printing with Natural Dyes

Tuesday, Feb. 26 and March 5

Friday, March 1 and March 8

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

$80 fee/$20 materials

Main Classroom Building, Rm 18C Lower Level

Dawn Swaim, Instructor

Create a unique silk screen to print on cotton using natural dyes. Each print pulled is one of a kind! All levels welcome. Limit 10 students.

Progress for Parkinson’s

Tuesday 11 a.m. or Wednesday 3 p.m.

January 15 – May 29

$60 for 10 sessions, or $10 per class for drop-ins

See schedule for location

Nan Casey, Instructor

Join Personal Trainer Nan Casey for strength, balance and voice amplification training for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease. This class will incorporate boxing. Wheelchair accessible. Classes may be limited to provide quality one-on-one instruction.

Super Senior

Tuesday & Thursday, January 10 – May 30

9:30 a.m.

$60 for 10 sessions, $10 per class for drop-ins

Court 1A, gym

Nan Casey, Instructor

Personal Trainer Nan Casey, offers a class designed for seniors to improve balance, flexibility, and posture and cardio health. Certified and trained with Silver Sneakers programs, this class will help to improve quality of life.

To register for these classes, call 231-439-6370 or stop by and visit the fitness center office on the Petoskey campus.

The Student and Community Resource Center also hosts a Game Night every other Thursday until May 2, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Iron Horse Café. The next Game Night will be on January 10. The public is invited to attend this free event, learn a new board or card game, socialize or just watch the play! Bring your family, friends or your favorite board game! Free and open to the public! Children welcome.

The Student and Community Resource Center will be closed from 5 p.m. on December 21 through January 1, reopening at 6 a.m. on January 2.