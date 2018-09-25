In The News
Sheriff warns of utility bill scam

— September 25, 2018

Charlevoix County Sheriff Office statement:

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra would like to warn citizens of a scam reported when a person calls and will identify as Consumer’s Power or another utility warning they are going to turn the citizen’s power off due to an overdue payment.

They have the citizen call another phone number who answers as Consumer’s Power and advise if the citizen will go to Walgreens or E-Z Mart and purchase some money pack cards with cash and send into them it will take care of the overdue payment(s).

Please, remember not to trust any subjects on the telephone and do not send money without checking with your local law enforcement or your utility company.

