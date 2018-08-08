In The News
August 8, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 16-29
August 8, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix
August 8, 2018 - Over $149 million in environmental program bonds sold
August 8, 2018 - Michigan appeals court hears Boyne drunken road rage case
August 8, 2018 - Morgan write-in effort succeeds; moves on to November election
August 7, 2018 - #467 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 8
August 6, 2018 - Blackwell of Charlevoix pleads guilty to medical MJ theft, use of false evidence
August 6, 2018 - Karlis Vitols pleads guilty in Charlevoix Circuit Court to internet scam﻿
August 6, 2018 - President Trump signs Peters provisions Narrowing Skills Gap into Law
August 6, 2018 - OPINION: The not-so-new age of news
August 5, 2018 - OPINION – What’s going on around here?
August 5, 2018 - U-M students provide free dental care to special needs campers
August 4, 2018 - MI Sen. Peters motorcycle tour will visit Charlevoix
August 3, 2018 - Provisions supporting Michigan military Ops, Manf., research approved
August 3, 2018 - Aug. 7 election reminder; sample ballots at michigan.gov/vote
August 3, 2018 - Michigan governor candidate video interviews
August 2, 2018 - MDOT modernizes Mi Drive site for motorists
August 2, 2018 - Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5
August 2, 2018 - OBITUARY – James McCarry July 12, 1925 – July 15, 2018
August 2, 2018 - Boyne City Commission business
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix

Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix

— August 8, 2018

37th District Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of August.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s August coffee hours are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 9

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Roast & Toast 309 E. Lake St. Petoskey

Tuesday, Aug. 14

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Café Santé 1 Water St. Boyne City

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
30%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  