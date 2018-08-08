Sen. Schmidt to visit Petoskey, Charlevoix

37th District Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout …

37th District Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of August.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s August coffee hours are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 9

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Roast & Toast 309 E. Lake St. Petoskey

Tuesday, Aug. 14

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Café Santé 1 Water St. Boyne City