Sen. Schmidt hosts Michigan Chillers author Johnathan Rand

Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, joined other northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula lawmakers at the Capitol Tuesday to welcome Johnathan Rand, author of the Michigan Chillers and American Chillers series.

Rand, a Michigan native, joined the group of legislators to kick off an early start to the 2018 March is Reading Month activities and promote literacy across the state of Michigan.

“I am pleased that Johnathan was able to make the trip into Lansing this morning to promote March is Reading Month and share with us his love of the written word,” Schmidt said. “His stories, many of which take place here in our state, are a great way for Michigan students to begin exploring the world of literature.”