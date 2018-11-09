Sen. Schmidt constituent hours in Northern Michigan

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the …

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of November.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s November coffee hours are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 12

8 – 9 a.m. Cup of the Day 406 Ashmun St. Sault Ste. Marie

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Zellar’s Village Inn 7552 State Highway M-123 Newberry

1 – 2 p.m. White Tail Resort Restaurant 4476 U.S. 2 Moran

Wednesday, Nov. 14

11 a.m. – noon The Thirsty Sturgeon 11900 Scott Road Wolverine

1 – 2 p.m. Roast & Toast 309 E. Lake St. Petoskey

Thursday, Nov. 15

11 a.m. – noon East Jordan City Hall 201 Main St. East Jordan

1 – 2 p.m. Shirley’s Cafe 528 S. Williams St. Mancelona

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. McGee’s 72 4341 M-72 Williamsburg