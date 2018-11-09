BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 9, 2018 - Lorraine Manary resigns from Char-Em United Way
November 9, 2018 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month
November 9, 2018 - Sen. Schmidt constituent hours in Northern Michigan
November 9, 2018 - Christmas gift collections Nov. 12-19
November 8, 2018 - Boyne area Veterans Day celebrations

Sen. Schmidt constituent hours in Northern Michigan

— November 9, 2018

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of November.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s November coffee hours are as follows:

 

Monday, Nov. 12

8 – 9 a.m. Cup of the Day 406 Ashmun St. Sault Ste. Marie

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Zellar’s Village Inn 7552 State Highway M-123 Newberry

1 – 2 p.m. White Tail Resort Restaurant 4476 U.S. 2 Moran

 

Wednesday, Nov. 14

11 a.m. – noon The Thirsty Sturgeon 11900 Scott Road Wolverine

1 – 2 p.m. Roast & Toast 309 E. Lake St. Petoskey

 

Thursday, Nov. 15

11 a.m. – noon East Jordan City Hall 201 Main St. East Jordan

1 – 2 p.m. Shirley’s Cafe 528 S. Williams St. Mancelona

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. McGee’s 72 4341 M-72 Williamsburg

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
11:04 AM EST on November 09, 2018
Expires:
5:00 AM EST on November 10, 2018
Snow
Friday
Snow
90%
Snow
Friday Night
Snow
80%
Snow Showers
Saturday
Snow Showers
40%
Overcast
Saturday Night
Overcast
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

November 2018
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  