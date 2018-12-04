Sen. Peters working to attract, retain quality workers

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) recently introduced legislation to help …

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) recently introduced legislation to help attract recent graduates to communities that have experienced population loss or have high poverty rates.

The bipartisan bill will help expand post-graduation scholarships, which are grants awarded by community foundations to recent graduates to pay down their student debt if they live and work in regions with unmet need.