Sen. Peters to meet constituents Saturday in Traverse City

— August 14, 2018

U.S. Senator Gary Peters will hold a community meeting in Traverse City on Saturday Aug. 18 to provide an additional opportunity to hear from constituents.

The meeting is open to the public, and staff from Senator Peters’ office will be available to meet with constituents who need help dealing with federal programs and agencies such as Medicare, Social Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the IRS.

This is Peters’ fifth community meeting this summer.

He recently held community meetings in Ypsilanti, Grand Rapids, Southfield, and Flint.

“I am proud to represent Michigan in the United States Senate, but I know the best ideas don’t come from Washington. As I travel across our state, I always look forward to hearing from Michiganders about what can be done in Washington to make Michigan the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said Senator Peters. “My office stands ready to aid any Michiganders who may need assistance navigating federal agencies or accessing their benefits, and I encourage residents who may need help to visit with my staff and learn more about how my office can be of service.”

Senator Peters hosts Coffee With Gary in his Washington, D.C. office each week the Senate is in session and rides his motorcycle across the state during his annual #RideMI Motorcycle Tour to meet with constituents, business owners, servicemembers and veterans.

In the U.S. Senate, Peters serves on the Armed Services Committee; Commerce Science and Transportation Committee; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee; and the Joint Economic Committee.

Below are more details on the community meeting.

Michiganders interested in attending can RSVP here.

Traverse City Community Meeting

Saturday, August 18th at 10:00am

Northwestern Michigan College

Scholars Hall, Room 109

1450 College Drive

Traverse City, MI  49686

