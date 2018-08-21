In The News
August 21, 2018 - New text alerts sign-up for Mackinac Bridge walk
August 21, 2018 - Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes
August 21, 2018 - Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today
August 21, 2018 - Munson’s Community Health Heroes 2018
August 21, 2018 - #469 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 22
August 18, 2018 - Michigan Women’s Commission meets Tuesday
August 17, 2018 - Commerce Committee Hearing on Line 5 and Great Lakes planned for Northern Michigan
August 15, 2018 - Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey
August 15, 2018 - Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City
August 15, 2018 - OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018
August 15, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis, Aug. 8
August 15, 2018 - Boyne City officials discuss goal-setting findings
August 15, 2018 - Alternative boat show and community mural painting
August 14, 2018 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success
August 14, 2018 - OPINION – Michigan must do more to fight cancer
August 14, 2018 - Sen. Peters to meet constituents Saturday in Traverse City
August 14, 2018 - #468 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 15
August 12, 2018 - 10 ways to help special needs students heading back to school
August 11, 2018 - Majority of Michigan voters support road millages
August 10, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes

Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes

— August 21, 2018

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security, Monday convened a Senate Commerce Committee field hearing in Traverse City on Line 5 and the importance of protecting the Great Lakes for future generations.

“After the most expensive pipeline break in history on land on the Kalamazoo River, Michiganders know better than anyone else what happens when a pipeline fails.” —Sen. Gary Peters

Peters’ prepared opening remarks are as follows:

Thank you to the Dennos Museum for their gracious facilitation of this hearing.

I also want to acknowledge the many comments and questions that have been submitted for the hearing record from the community.

We’ll keep the hearing record open for several days following the hearing record for anyone who would like to submit comments or questions.

I had the opportunity to read through many of these last night, and I’m grateful for all of them.

I heard from the Chippewa Ottawa Resource Authority, representing very diverse tribes including the Bay Mills Indian Community; Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Little Traverse Bay Band of Ottawa Indians and the Sault Ste. Marie Chippewa Indians.

I also have comments from the National Union of Operating Engineers, Michigan Technological University, the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, For Love of Water, Michigan Environmental Council, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, Great Lakes Business Network and Michigan Pipeline Petroleum Taskforce.

I can go on, but I think Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers captured the common thread in his letter to the Committee with this quote, ‘Our economy relies on our clean, fresh water, and if that were to change, life as we know it in Northern Michigan would also change, devastating what makes life here so special.’

That’s why we’re here first and foremost – to talk about the Great Lakes.

Here in Michigan, the Great Lakes are a way of life. They are part of our DNA – and next to our people, they are our most precious resource.

Not only do the Lakes provide drinking water for 40 million people, but they are an economic engine for our state and our nation – supporting more than 500,000 jobs in Michigan alone.

From commercial shipping and agriculture – to fishing, boating and tourism – the Great Lakes are deeply intertwined with our state and our people.

We know that an oil spill in the Great Lakes would be catastrophic for our environment AND our economy.

As the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee with jurisdiction over federal pipeline safety policy, I called this hearing to take a closer look at the federal and industry response to the April vessel strike in the Straits of Mackinac – to get some answers to some potentially tough questions.

Questions that I’m often asked by Michigan residents, not just here in Traverse City but in every area of the state.

Michiganders are both deeply invested and deeply concerned about the continued existence of Line 5, an aging pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac – one of the most vulnerable locations in the entire Great Lakes.

While pipelines are typically a safe and efficient method of transporting energy resources that we all use, the reality is accidents do happen.

As Michigan Tech’s recent risk analysis noted, a Line 5 oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac could reach hundreds of miles of shoreline in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario.

It could cost the state nearly $2 billion dollars – some estimates much higher –to say nothing of the countless lives and livelihoods around the Great Lakes that would be shattered.

Some have called this analysis purely hypothetical, but after the most expensive pipeline break in history on land on the Kalamazoo River, Michiganders know better than anyone else what happens when a pipeline fails.

I don’t want to wait until the next disaster to consider what more we could have done to prevent it.

I’ve authored provisions in legislation such as the 2016 PIPES Act, and in past and present Coast Guard authorizations, that are intended to protect the Great Lakes, bolster pipeline safety and response planning, and prevent harm.

Mr. Elliott, as PHMSA Administrator, I appreciated working with you last April towards a temporary shutdown of the damaged Line 5 during severe weather.

Your willingness to actively engage is very much appreciated with folks from Enbridge.

This hearing is intended in that same spirit – to invite testimony that will help inform our understanding of safe pipeline operations – to prevent another disaster like the Kalamazoo River spill – and to ensure the Great Lakes are protected for generations to come.

This hearing is an opportunity for Michiganders who want answers to hear directly from each of the witnesses, and so again, I thank you very much for your willingness to be here.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Tuesday
Chance of Rain
30%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Wednesday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  