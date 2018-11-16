Safe driving tips for Michigan winters

It’s looking like winter may have arrived to stay for a while here in northern …

That makes it a great time to review what drivers should expect during winter storm events and what their responsibilities are for getting to their destinations safely.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan State Police (MSP) have partnered together to produce a new video with information on how roads are maintained each winter and the actions motorists should take now to be prepared for inclement driving conditions.

“Maintenance workers at the state and local levels have years of experience and improved technology at their disposal for dealing with winter weather, but they’re not miracle workers,” said MDOT Engineer of Operations Mark Geib. “We want drivers to know that we’ll be out working to clear roads as quickly as possible, but they share a responsibility for safety when they venture out.”

“Driving too fast for conditions is the number one cause of traffic crashes during winter weather,” said MSP State Services Bureau Spl/F/Lt. Jim Flegel. “It is every driver’s responsibility to maintain control of their vehicle at all times and the best way to compensate for reduced traction is to slow down and increase your following distance.”

The video also covers: