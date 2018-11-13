BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 13, 2018 - 2018 Boyne Holiday Guide
November 13, 2018 - Stan Lee dead at 95
November 13, 2018 - Rummage and Bake Sale at Litzenburger Apartments in Boyne City
November 13, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports Oct. 22 – Nov. 4
November 12, 2018 - #481 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 14

Rummage and Bake Sale at Litzenburger Apartments in Boyne City

— November 13, 2018

SNOW OR SHINE!

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 17, there will be a rummage sale and bake sale at Litzenburger Apartments located at 829 South Park St. in Boyne City.

  • Baked goods
  • Furniture
  • Avon
  • Handmade tote bags
  • Glassware
  • Jewelry
  • Kitchen items, etc

