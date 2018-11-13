Rummage and Bake Sale at Litzenburger Apartments in Boyne City— November 13, 2018
SNOW OR SHINE!
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 17, there will be …
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 17, there will be a rummage sale and bake sale at Litzenburger Apartments located at 829 South Park St. in Boyne City.
- Baked goods
- Furniture
- Avon
- Handmade tote bags
- Glassware
- Jewelry
- Kitchen items, etc
