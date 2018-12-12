Rep. Cole announces 2019 session schedule

State Rep. Triston Cole today announced the 2019 session schedule for the Michigan House of …

State Rep. Triston Cole today announced the 2019 session schedule for the Michigan House of Representatives.

Rep. Cole, incoming Michigan House majority floor leader, announces 2019 session schedule

Cole – the incoming majority floor leader for the House – said the chamber’s first session day for the year is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

“Michigan has made great progress over the past eight years creating jobs and strengthening communities. I am confident this positive momentum will continue in the next legislative session,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “We will get to work right away, putting the needs of Michigan’s families and hard-working taxpayers first.”

As majority floor leader, Cole will have an important leadership role in the 2019-20 term – the 100th edition of the Michigan Legislature. Cole will help decide which proposals are considered by legislators and lead parliamentary procedure on the House floor, among other duties.

Cole was recently re-elected for a third House term representing Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix, Montmorency and Oscoda counties. He currently serves as chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and also serves on the Energy Policy, Judiciary, and Michigan Competitiveness committees.

Safety and the quality of life for Michigan families are top priorities. Cole has led several initiatives to improve Michigan transportation infrastructure and operating rules on roads.

Cole has nearly two decades of leadership experience at the state and local level.