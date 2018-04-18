Remembering Boyne’s Jill Crissman

BY CHRIS FAULKNOR, PUBLISHER I used to watch the cartoon “Beetlejuice” on TV when I was …

BY CHRIS FAULKNOR, PUBLISHER

I used to watch the cartoon “Beetlejuice” on TV when I was little.

While it’s an interesting way to start a column, my reasoning will be plain in a moment.

The main character, when finding herself in a bind, would mutter “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” to herself, at which time, the hero of the show would swoop in and make everything bearable yet again.

Well, as I’ve shared before, I was picked on when I was young because I was typically the smaller kid.

During my year of Kindergarten, when I found myself in trouble, I’d whisper to myself, “Jilaine, Jilaine, Jilaine” as I’d seen done on the cartoon. I was referring to Jill Crissman, the playground monitor who had become one of my many protectors from being pushed down in the snow.