Ramblers wrestling—big team, big hopes— December 4, 2018
BY CHRIS FAULKNOR & BENJAMIN GOHS
The Boyne City Ramblers Wrestling Team held a workout day recently to get ready for this winter season.
Boyne City Gazette’s Chris Faulknor was there to get photos and talk with the coaches.
“Our numbers are up quite a bit,” said Boyne City High School Varsity Wrestling Coach Bob South. “We look to have about 20 team members this year—about six more than last year.”
South said last season was a big one for his wrestlers.
“Our season last year was great—21-7 in dual meets as a team,” he said. “We had three conference champions, and four regional qualifiers.”
According to South, this year’s team has a solid mix of returning wrestlers and new faces, three of who are seniors.
“Our strength will be the depth of our team and the experience from last season,” said South. “I think we are poised to have a tremendous season: three seniors, all 14 weight classes filled, AJ South is returning off a 41-win season—a two-time conference champion, two-time regional qualifier, and our Team Outstanding Wrestler from last year.”
And, South added, “We now have a terrific wrestling room, something the community can be proud of. We have worked hard to build a solid program and I think it is coming to fruition. We need to continue to raise awareness about our wrestling team. We are achieving great things individually and as a team. Our youth program is robust as well.”
South is assisted by coaches Coaches Lance Pankratz, Marc Calo, and Ryan Brubaker.
The Boyne City Ramblers wrestlers are in action next at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 5 in Manton.