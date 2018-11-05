Ramblers run Cross Country State Finals

“It has been quite a season,” said Boyne City Varsity Cross Country Coach Andy Place. “Avery was out most of the season with a foot injury, so Emily really stepped up and became our lead runner. When Avery returned, the two girls started racing side-by-side, which helped them push each other.”

He added, “At the Gaylord Invitational, these two girls became Boyne City’s number two and three fastest girl runners of all time. Only Thereseann Zimmerman has run faster.”

This was Senior Cliff Maginity’s third time running in the State Meet.

He finished in 100th place in the Division 3 race in a time of 17:40.

His younger brother, Will, who ran in his first State Meet, finished in 160th place in a time of 18:28.

In the girl’s Division 3 race, Junior Avery Stadt ran in her third consecutive State Meet finishing 74th in a time of 20:47.

Senior Emily Sterling ran her best State Meet finishing 78th in a time of 20:50.

Sterling had run 20:55 as a sophomore.

“Cliff became the first Boyne City boy’s runner to qualify for three straight State Finals meets,” Place said. “Cliff finishes his career as the fourth fastest in Rambler history. Will ran an unbelievable Regional race to qualify, so we are very excited to see what he can do next year.”

He added, “Overall, we had a great season with strong team bonds. We will miss our seniors, but they have set great examples for our younger team members.”