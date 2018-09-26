In The News
September 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings
September 26, 2018 - Boyne Police Reports Sept. 3-16
September 26, 2018 - NOTICE – Register to vote in Charlevoix County
September 26, 2018 - Railroad safety week reminders
September 26, 2018 - Stabenow legislation to end gag clauses on prescription meds passes
September 25, 2018 - Sheriff warns of utility bill scam
September 25, 2018 - 2018 Fall colors in Northern Michigan
September 25, 2018 - #474 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 26
September 21, 2018 - High winds causing power outages today
September 21, 2018 - Prosecutor warns: Threats against schools not tolerated
September 21, 2018 - Help disabled people and wounded vets go deer hunting
September 21, 2018 - CLAIMS NOTICE – Marilyn A. Brown trust agreement
September 21, 2018 - Fisheries regulations passed at Natural Resources Commission meeting
September 20, 2018 - LETTERS – Young people need to vote
September 20, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 12 synopsis
September 19, 2018 - Boyne area high school sports
September 19, 2018 - Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award
September 19, 2018 - LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?
September 19, 2018 - Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish
September 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Railroad safety week reminders

Railroad safety week reminders

— September 26, 2018

Michigan 105th District State Rep. Triston Cole (D-Mancelona) urges residents to take care with observance of Rail Safety Week in Michigan, which runs Sept. 24-29.

Cole said the goal is to educate pedestrians and drivers about railway safety and raise awareness about train crossings and tracks.

“Continuing to educate residents about the dangers of railway crossings and trespassing on railroad tracks will reduce injury and fatalities,” said Cole, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Educating and informing the public of railroad incidents can prevent accidents from occurring in the future. Make sure to look and listen while crossing a railway, and obey traffic laws.”

Cross railroad tracks only at designated crossings and never walk down the tracks. It could be fatal to ignore a signal or try to cross in front of a train.

Fifty-four crashes occurred at highway-rail grade crossings in Michigan in 2017, resulting in five fatalities and 18 injuries.

Sixteen pedestrians or trespassers were injured or killed while walking on or near railroad tracks in Michigan last year.

Michigan ranked in the top 10 nationally for highway-rail crossing incidents in 2016.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday
Mostly Cloudy
20%
Chance of Rain
Thursday Night
Chance of Rain
50%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  