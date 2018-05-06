Pure Michigan 2018 ‘Long Live Summer’ campaign

Michigan offers America’s perfect summer destination—with long days, cool nights, and more than 11,000 inland …

Michigan offers America’s perfect summer destination—with long days, cool nights, and more than 11,000 inland lakes in between, Pure Michigan is the perfect summer playground.

Building on the national cable advertising campaign that has been running since March, Travel Michigan has launched its regional warm weather advertising campaign and a new Long Live Summer marketing campaign to highlight Michigan’s vast summer offerings.

The Long Live Summer campaign is part of Travel Michigan’s efforts to expand the awareness of activity- or passion-based travel opportunities in addition to traditional destination and event-focused efforts.

The Long Live Summer campaign speaks to memories made during warm weather activities.

“Michigan has so much to offer visitors, and we continue to add leading-edge technologies to the campaign to further inspire visitors to look to Michigan for their perfect summer vacation,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “Long Live Summer is really about a state of mind and is another way that we can celebrate summer in Pure Michigan.”

As part of this campaign, Travel Michigan has launched a Long Live Summer landing page, https://www.michigan.org/summer, which offers a Vacation Finder that will allow visitors to customize their perfect Michigan vacation spot. By choosing the activities they enjoy, visitors will be presented with a Pure Michigan experience that fits their wish list.

The campaign also includes digital advertising, inspiring people to head to michigan.org to plan a summer getaway. The Pure Michigan social channels will utilize the hashtag #LongLiveSummer to engage with fans on vacation ideas and advice. For those who want to show off their Pure Michigan pride, Long Live Summer merchandise will also be available on the Pure Michigan store.

This year’s warm weather regional advertising campaign will feature radio, television, billboards, bus wraps and digital efforts in local markets throughout the Great Lakes region. Twenty-nine industry partners are participating in the regional advertising campaign this summer, in addition to the four national partners.

Pure Michigan radio brand spots, including Road Trip, First Tee, Gone Fishing, Songs of Summer and Field Trip will be running in markets including Chicago, Ill.; Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo, Ohio; Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wis., Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne and South Bend, Ind., Minneapolis, Minn., St. Louis, Mo. and Southern Ontario. Billboards featuring Marquette, Les Cheneaux Islands, Au Sable River and Grand Haven will also be displayed in select out-of-state markets as well as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Traverse City in Michigan.

In addition, audiences in Chicago will see digital billboards from early May through around Labor Day inviting them to plan a Michigan getaway. Chicago tour buses will be branded with Pure Michigan from May 7 through June 3.

The budget for the warm weather advertising campaign is $4,208,779, including $1,782,667 from 29 total industry partners including four national partners. The goal of this program is to extend the marketing reach of Michigan’s travel industry and the Pure Michigan campaign.

The 2018 Official State Travel Guide is also available to help inspire and plan a Pure Michigan summer vacation. Visit michigan.org to order a free copy of the guide, or to access the universally accessible digital edition. Travel guides are also available at the 14 Welcome Centers across the state.

