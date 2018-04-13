PUBLIC NOTICE: Taking bids on Boyne City marina work

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed Bids for the construction of the F. Grant Moore Municipal Marina – Phase I Marina Improvements will be received by the City of Boyne City, at the 319 N Lake St, Boyne City, MI 49712, until 10:00 a.m. prevailing local time on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.



The Project consists of constructing 1,615 square feet of floating breakwater, 1,440 square feet of floating dock, 2 aluminum gangways, concrete gangway abutment, water service, dock-mounted utilities, site electrical utilities, and landscaping.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form. Sealed Bids bearing the project name as well as the name and address of the bidder shall be submitted to: Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer, City Hall, at 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712.

Electronic bidding documents will be made available on April 9, 2018. Bidding documents can be obtained online from the Abonmarche website, at http://www.abonmarche.com/bids. There is no fee for registration on the plan holder’s list and download of electronic bidding documents. Hard copies are available from ABONMARCHE, 95 W. Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan, 49022 (269) 927-2295. The fee for obtaining a hard copy documents is Twenty-five Dollars ($25.00). An additional Ten Dollars ($10.00) will be charged for plans requiring shipping. General Specifications, description and conditions upon which the bid proposal is to be based are on file for examination at the office of the Engineer, Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022.

All inquiries shall be directed to Abonmarche, attn.: Sandy Riehl at Phone 269.927.2295, Fax: 269.927.1017 or via email: sriehl@abonmarche.com. Technical questions regarding the plans and specifications must be submitted via email and shall be Titled “F. Grant Moore Municipal Marina – Phase I Marina Improvements.”

Owner:

City of Boyne City

Michael Cain – City Manager

Barb Brooks – Harbor Master

319 North Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

Issuing Office (Engineer):

Abonmarche

Daniel A. Dombos II, PE

Sr. Project Engineer

95 West Main Street

Benton Harbor, MI 49022