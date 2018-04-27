Home / Free / News / Region/State / PUBLIC NOTICE: NCMC special meeting to choose presidential finalist
PUBLIC NOTICE: NCMC special meeting to choose presidential finalist— April 27, 2018
The North Central Michigan College Board of Trustees is having a Special Meeting on Tuesday …
The North Central Michigan College Board of Trustees is having a Special Meeting on Tuesday May 1, at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is for discussion of the four Presidential candidates and selection of a finalist.
The public is invited to attend this meeting which will be held in the Library Conference Center Rooms 1 & 2.
