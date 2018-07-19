PUBLIC NOTICE – Election accuracy tests— July 19, 2018
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the August 7, 2018 Primary Election has been scheduled for all jurisdictions.
Please see below for the dates, times, and locations.
Bay Township
July 25, 2018 at 10:00am
201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727
Boyne Valley Township
July 24, 2018 at 3:30pm
2489 Railroad St., Boyne Falls, 49713
Chandler Township
July 24, 2018 at 9:00am
04289 M-75 North,
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
Charlevoix Township
July 26, 2018 at 10:00am
12491 Waller Rd., Charlevoix, 49720
Evangeline Township
July 20, 2018 at 1:30pm
02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd.,
Boyne City, 49712
Eveline Township
July 25, 2018 at 10:00am
201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727
Hayes Township
July 24, 2018 at 10:00am
09195 Old U.S. 31 N., Charlevoix, 49720
Hudson Township
July 23, 2018 at 7:00pm
07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730
Marion Township
July 30, 2018 at 7:30pm
03735 Marion Center Rd.,
Charlevoix, 49720
Melrose Township
July 24, 2018 at 9:00am
04289 M75 N., Walloon Lake, 49796
Norwood Township
July 30, 2018 at 4:00pm
19759 Lake St., Charlevoix, 49720
Peaine Township
July 23, 2018 at 9:30am
36825 Kings Hwy, Beaver Island, 49782
St. James Township
July 24, 2018 at 1:00pm
37735 Michigan Ave.,
Beaver Island, 49782
South Arm Township
July 25, 2018 at 10:00am
201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727
Wilson Township
July 19, 2018 at 2:00pm
02530 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, 49712
Boyne City
July 19, 2018 at 2:00pm
319 N. Lake St, Boyne City, 49712
Charlevoix City
July 31, 2018 at 9:00am
210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720
East Jordan City
July 25, 2018 at 10:00am
201Main Street, East Jordan, 49727
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
CHERYL POTTER BROWE
Charlevoix County Clerk