PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN AMENDMENT TO THE BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE

At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on June 26, 2018 at noon an amendment to Boyne City Zoning Ordinance, was presented as a first reading. A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. for

An Amendment approving a conditional rezoning for Parcel #15-051-250-019-00 from Traditional Residential District to Professional Office District.

A complete copy of the draft Amendment is available at City Hall.

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading: June 26, 2018

Second reading: August 14, 2018