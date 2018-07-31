In The News
August 1, 2018 - Boyne Expo registration now open
August 1, 2018 - Boyne City High School Class of 1978 reunion
August 1, 2018 - US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades
August 1, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal
July 31, 2018 - Michigan tax-foreclosed property auctions
July 31, 2018 - Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair Aug. 10-11
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
July 31, 2018 - Lady sports leagues raise money for breast health
July 31, 2018 - Boyne Catholic Community events
July 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County Planning meeting cancelled
July 31, 2018 - #466 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 1
July 29, 2018 - Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿
July 28, 2018 - What Michiganders need to know about REAL ID mandate
July 27, 2018 - Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature
July 27, 2018 - Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly
July 26, 2018 - Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday
July 26, 2018 - Walloon Antique Flywheelers fest July 26-29
July 26, 2018 - Michigan schools to try automotive cybersecurity curriculum
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
Home / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning

PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning

— July 31, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN AMENDMENT TO THE BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE
At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on June 26, 2018 at noon an amendment to Boyne City Zoning Ordinance, was presented as a first reading. A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. for
An Amendment approving a conditional rezoning for Parcel #15-051-250-019-00 from Traditional Residential District to Professional Office District.
A complete copy of the draft Amendment is available at City Hall.
This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.
First Reading: June 26, 2018
Second reading: August 14, 2018

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
20%
Thunderstorm
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorm
40%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
40%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  