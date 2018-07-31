PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning— July 31, 2018
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN AMENDMENT TO THE BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE
At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on June 26, 2018 at noon an amendment to Boyne City Zoning Ordinance, was presented as a first reading. A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. for
An Amendment approving a conditional rezoning for Parcel #15-051-250-019-00 from Traditional Residential District to Professional Office District.
A complete copy of the draft Amendment is available at City Hall.
This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.
First Reading: June 26, 2018
Second reading: August 14, 2018
