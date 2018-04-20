In The News
April 20, 2018 - Boyne City July 4 volunteers needed; info meeting Monday April 23
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 11 synopsis
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne zoning ordinance 2nd reading
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne play structure sealing bids taken until May 1
April 20, 2018 - Michigan contractors urge lawmakers to protect prevailing wage
April 20, 2018 - Boyne City, Ellsworth students among CTAC art show winners
April 19, 2018 - Free curling classes for all ages in Petoskey
April 18, 2018 - Heading north this weekend? Mackinaw Bridge to close briefly Saturday morning
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City schools needs volunteers for home track events
April 18, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
April 18, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget 2018-2019
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports April 2-8
April 18, 2018 - Remembering Boyne’s Jill Crissman
April 18, 2018 - Village of Boyne Falls meeting reveals extra clerk pay, open meeting violation, and more
April 18, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
April 17, 2018 - Boyne City auction – Saturday April 21 – benefits Charlevoix Humane Society
April 17, 2018 - Great food and drink planned for Charlevoix Spring Restaurant week, April 22-28
April 17, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder shares school safety initiatives
April 17, 2018 - Michigan Adopt-A-Highway dates change due to weather
Home / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding

PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding

— April 20, 2018

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENT’S ESTATE
FILE NO. 18-012597-DE
Estate of Scott R. Spalding, Date of Birth 03/14/1962

TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, Scott R. Spalding, died March 12, 2018
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan E. Keiser, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix MI, 49720 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
This notice is published on April 18, 2018
Joel T. Schraw (P72161)
Schraw & Associates
116 Water Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 582-2252
Susan E. Keiser
01880 Boyne City Road
Boyne City, Michigan 49712
(231) 459-6996

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Clear
Saturday Night
Clear
10%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
10%
Clear
Sunday Night
Clear
0%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  