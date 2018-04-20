PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding— April 20, 2018
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENT’S ESTATE
FILE NO. 18-012597-DE
Estate of Scott R. Spalding, Date of Birth 03/14/1962
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, Scott R. Spalding, died March 12, 2018
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan E. Keiser, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix MI, 49720 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
This notice is published on April 18, 2018
Joel T. Schraw (P72161)
Schraw & Associates
116 Water Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 582-2252
Susan E. Keiser
01880 Boyne City Road
Boyne City, Michigan 49712
(231) 459-6996
