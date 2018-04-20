PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENT’S ESTATE

FILE NO. 18-012597-DE

Estate of Scott R. Spalding, Date of Birth 03/14/1962



TO ALL CREDITORS:

The decedent, Scott R. Spalding, died March 12, 2018

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan E. Keiser, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix MI, 49720 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

This notice is published on April 18, 2018

Joel T. Schraw (P72161)

Schraw & Associates

116 Water Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 582-2252

Susan E. Keiser

01880 Boyne City Road

Boyne City, Michigan 49712

(231) 459-6996