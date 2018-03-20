In The News
PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Recreation Grant application hearing

— March 20, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY RECREATION GRANT APPLICATION 
PUBLIC HEARING

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday March 28, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720.

The purpose of the hearing is to accept public comments on a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant application to develop Phase 3 of the Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-motorized Trail, which will run parallel to Boyne City Road within the road right-of-way, beginning at the end of Phase 1 at N. Springwater Beach Road and ending in Horton Bay.

As part of Phase 3, the County is also proposing to develop a trailhead at Park of the Pines, located just north of N. Springwater Beach Road in Bay Township.

Beginning March 23, 2018, copies of the proposed grant application will be available for review on the County website at www.charlevoixcounty.org and at the Charlevoix County Planning Department, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720.

Questions regarding the grant application should be directed to the Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.

 

