PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County notice of elections May 8

ELECTION NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

ELECTION TO THE ELECTORS OF THE

FOLLOWING CITIES/TOWNSHIPS

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

TO BE …

TO BE HELD MAY 8, 2018

To the qualified electors of the following Cities/Townships notice is hereby given that a Special Election will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices: (if any)

Peaine Township: Resident Member of a Coordinating Committee

St. James Township: Resident Member of a Coordinating Committee

To vote on the following proposal(s) (if any):

CHARLEVOIX -EMMET

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION MILLAGE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION PROPOSAL

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, 8568 Mercer Boulevard, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1006, telephone: (231) 547-9947

BEAVER ISLAND

COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

OPERATING MILLAGE

RENEWAL PROPOSAL

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of the Beaver Island Community Schools, 37895 King’s Highway, Beaver Island, Michigan 49782, telephone: (231) 448-2744.

BOYNE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

OPERATING MILLAGE

RENEWAL PROPOSAL

Full Text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of the Boyne City Public Schools, 321 South Park Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712, telephone: (231) 439-8190.

CHARLEVOIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS

OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix Public Schools, 104 E. St. Mary’s Drive, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1749, telephone: (231) 547-3200.

EAST JORDAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

OPERATING MILLAGE

RENEWAL PROPOSAL

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of East Jordan Public Schools, 304 Fourth Street, East Jordan, Michigan, telephone: (231) 536-3131.

ELLSWORTH

COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

SINKING FUND

MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Ellsworth Community School, 9467 Park Street, Ellsworth, Michigan 49729, telephone: (231) 588-2544.

EVELINE TOWNSHIP

PROPOSAL TO RENEW FIRE AND AMBULANCE MILLAGE

EVELINE TOWNSHIP

PROPOSAL TO RENEW ROAD MILLAGE

PEAINE TOWNSHIP

PROPOSITION TO CONSOLIDATE PEAINE TOWNSHIP AND

ST. JAMES TOWNSHIP

ST. JAMES TOWNSHIP

PROPOSITION TO CONSOLIDATE PEAINE TOWNSHIP AND

ST. JAMES TOWNSHIP

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the office of Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk, the administrative offices of or the City/Township Clerks listed below:

Wendy Simmons, Clerk

Bay Township

05045 Boyne City Rd.

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-3594

Lynn M. Sparks, Clerk

Boyne Valley Township

2489 Railroad St

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

231-549-3436

Myron Matz, Clerk

Chandler Township

06912 Matz Rd

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

231-549-2596

Sandra Witherspoon, Clerk

Charlevoix Township

12491 Waller Rd

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-4611

Evelyn Howell, Clerk

Evangeline Township

02620 Pine Blvd.

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-7751

Sandy Whiteford, Clerk

Eveline Township

08525 Ferry Rd

East Jordan, MI 49727

231-675-4426

Marlene Golovich, Clerk

Hayes Township

09195 Old 31 N

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-6961

Frank D. Wasylewski, Clerk

Hudson Township

08755 Huffman Lake Rd

Elmira, MI 49730

231-549-3019

Timothy Matchett, Clerk

Marion Township

01362 Matchett Rd

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547- 2154

Robin Hissong Berry, Clerk

Melrose Township

04289 M-75 N

Walloon Lake, MI 49796

231-535-2310

Dana J. Pajtas, Clerk

Norwood Township

19759 Lake Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-675-5901

Carla Martin, Clerk

Peaine Township

36825 Kings Hwy

Beaver Island, MI 49782

231-448-3540

Alice Belfy, Clerk

St. James Township

37735 Michigan Ave

Beaver Island, MI 49782

231-448-2761

Kimberly Olstrom, Clerk

South Arm Township

02811 S. M-66

East Jordan, MI 49727

231-536-2900

Marilyn Beebe, Clerk

Wilson Township

1701 Fall Park Rd

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-1033

Cindy Grice, Clerk/Treasurer

City of Boyne City

319 N. Lake St

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-6597

Joyce Golding, Clerk

210 State Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-3270

Cheltzi Wilson, Clerk

201 Main Street

East Jordan, MI 49727

231-536-3381

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

203 Antrim Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-7200

The Polls of said election will be open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will remain open until 8 o’clock p.m. of said day of election.

List of all polling place locations:

Bay Township Hall

582-3594

05045 Boyne City Rd., Boyne City, 49712

Boyne Valley Township Hall

549-3130

2489 Railroad St., Boyne Falls, 49713

Chandler Township Hall

549-3404

07620 Chandler Hill Rd.,

Boyne Falls, 49713

Charlevoix Township Hall

547-4611

12491 Waller Rd., Charlevoix, 49720

Evangeline Township Hall

582-2931

02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd.,

Boyne City, 49712

Eveline Township Hall

No Phone

08525 Ferry Rd., East Jordan, 49727

Hayes Township Hall

547-6961

09195 Old U.S. 31 N., Charlevoix, 49720

Hudson Township Hall

549-2646

07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730

Marion Township Hall

No Phone

03735 Marion Center Rd.,

Charlevoix, 49720

Melrose Township Hall

535-2310

04289 M75 N., Walloon Lake, 49796

Norwood Township Hall

547-4767

19759 Lake St., Charlevoix, 49720

Peaine Township Hall

448-2389

36825 Kings Hwy, Beaver Island, 49782

St. James Township Hall

448-2014

37735 Michigan Ave.,

Beaver Island, 49782

South Arm Township Hall

536-2900

02811 S. M-66, East Jordan, 49727

Wilson Township Hall

582-6201

02530 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, 49712

Boyne City Hall

582-6597

319 N. Lake St, Boyne City, 49712

Charlevoix City Hall

547-3250

210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720

East Jordan City Hall

536-3381

201Main Street, East Jordan, 49727

l, Marilyn Cousineau, Treasurer of Charlevoix County, Michigan, hereby certify that as of September 7, 2017 the records of this office indicate that the total of all voted increases over and above the tax limitation established by the Constitution of Michigan, in any local units of government affecting the taxable property located in the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediated School District, Charlevoix County, Michigan is as follows:

By Charlevoix County

.25 Mills Transit 2017-2021

.65 Mills Senior Citizen 2016-2019

.15 Mills Recycling 2016-2019

.75 Mills Grandvue Operating 2015-2018

1.00 Mills Roads 2009-2023

.15 Mills Parks 2014-2017

.10 Mills Veterans 2014-2017

By Bay Township

1.00 Mills Road Improvement 2017-2018

By Boyne Valley Township

.50 Mills Ambulance 2016-2019

1.00 Mills Transfer Station 2014-2017

1.00 Mills Fire Operational 2014-2017

By Chandler Township

1.25 Mills Fire Department 2016-2019

By Charlevoix Township

2.00 Mills Capital Improvements

2016-2020

By Evangeline Township

.80 Fire Protection 2016-2019

2.00 Mills Road Millage 2016-2019

By Eveline Township

1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2017

By Hayes Township

1.00 Mills Road Millage 2016-2019

By Hudson Township

1.00 Mills Fire Protection 2015-2017

By Marion Township

1.50 Mills Road Construction 2017-2019

By Melrose Township

1.00 Mills Road Maintenance 2014-2017

1.00 Mills Road 12 2016-2019

.50 Mills Fire Operation 2014-2017

.50 Mills Fire Sinking 2014-2017

.45 Mills Fire/Twn. Hall 2003-2033

By Norwood Township

1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2023

.65 Mills Emergency Services 2014-2017

By Peaine Township

2.00 Mills Transfer Station 2014-2018

1.00 Mills Fire Protection 2014-2018

1.00 Mills Road Millage 2017-2019

2.00 Mills Health Center 2014-2018

.75 Mills Airport 2017-2019

1.00 Mills Library 2015-2018

4.00 Mills Township Operation

2014-2018

3.00 Mills EMS Millage 2017-2019

By St. James Township

2.00 Mills EMS Millage 2016-2019

.25 Mills Historical Society 2016-2019

1.75 Mills Transfer Station 2015-2019

1.00 Mills Airport 2015-2019

3.25 Mills Township Allocation

2015-2019

1.00 Mills Library 2015-2018

1.00 Mills Fire Department 2013-2017

2.00 Mills Medical Center 2013-2017

2.00 Mills Street and Roads 2013-2017

By Wilson Township

1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2017

1.00 Mills Fire and Ambulance 2014-2017

City of Boyne City

2.69 Mills Construction

City Fac. 2016-2037

By School District

Beaver Island

2.00 Mills Debt 2007-2031

Boyne City

1.675 Mills Debt 2011-2017

1.93 Mills Bond 2016-2026

Boyne Falls

2.55 Mills School Debt 1998-2029

1.50 Mills School Debt 2004-2024

Charlevoix

2.915 Mills Debt Unlimited

East Jordan

1.0443 Mills Sinking Fund 2017-2022

2.48 Mills Debt Unlimited

.82 Mills Debt Unlimited

Ellsworth

1.50 Mills Sinking 2014-2018

Petoskey

1.3193 Mills Sinking 2012-2018

1.88 Mills Debt 1998-2019

.42 Mills Debt 2015-2019

Jordan Valley Emergency Ser.

.50 Mills Operation 2016-2019

Jordan Valley Emergency Ser.

(East Jordan & South Arm Twp)

.25 Mills Vehicles 2016-2019

Recreational Authority

.33 Mills Operation 2015-2024

(City of Charlevoix & Hayes and Charlevoix Twp.)

Date: September 7, 2017

Marilyn Cousineau,

Charlevoix County Treasurer

I, Sherry A. Comben, Treasurer of Antrim County, Michigan, hereby certify that as of August 2, 2017 the records of this office indicate that the total of all voted increases over and above the tax limitation established by the Constitution of Michigan, in any local units of government affecting the taxable property located in Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, Antrim County, Michigan, is as follows:

By Antrim County:

.4000 mills Commission on Aging 2017 to 2020

1.0000 mills Meadow Brook 2017 to 2029

.5000 mills E-911 Operating 2017 to 2022

.1000 mills Conservation District 2017 to 2020

.2500 mills Recycling 2017 to 2020

By Banks Township

1.0000 mills Roads 2017 to 2019

By Central Lake Township

1.0000 mills Roads 2017

By Echo Township

.5000 mills Fire/Ambulance 2017 to 2019

1.0000 mills Roads 2017 to 2019

By Jordan Township

1.0000 mills Roads 2017

By Kearney Township

.5000 mills Roads 2017 to 2018

By Torch Lake Township

.5000 mills Roads 2017 to 2021

By Warner Township

1.5000 mills Roads 2017

By School District

Boyne City 18.7416 mills 2017 to 2018

(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)

Boyne Falls 20.5232 mills 2017 to 2027

(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)

Central Lake 18.0000 mills 2017 to 2018

(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)

Central Lake

.4500 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2018

Charlevoix 18.0000 mills 2017 to 2020

(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)

East Jordan 20.9316 mills 2017 to 2018

(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)

East Jordan

1.0443 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2022

Ellsworth 18.5000 mills 2017 to 2019

(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)

Ellsworth 1.5000 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2018

August 2, 2017

Sherry A. Comben

Treasurer, Antrim County