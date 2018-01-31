PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis Jan. 24

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS JANUARY 24, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 24, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Five Commissioners were present. Absent, George T. Lasater.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Kiersten Stark met with the Board to discuss the non-motorized trail.

Hugh Conklin, Boyne City Street Commission, discussed the trail project. This matter will be discussed at the next Board meeting.

Motion approved Resolution #18-019, Building Safety Service Contract Renewal.

Motion approved Resolution #18-020, Amend Commission on Aging Budget.

Motion approved Resolution #18-021, Jail Nurse Services.

Motion approved Resolution #18-022, Loan Program Application.

Motion approved Resolution #18-023, FY2019 Resolution of Intent.

Motion approved Resolution #18-024, Fair Housing Resolution.

Bill Gnotke, Norwood Township discussed the road program application.

Jill Drury, Transit Manager, reported on the Veteran’s Transport Program.

Kevin Shepard reported on the road program application resolution and why it was pulled from tonight’s agenda.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:20 p.m.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk