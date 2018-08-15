In The News
PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis, Aug. 8

— August 15, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS AUGUST 8, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on August 8, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present, excused: Chris Chirstensen.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-079, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #18-080, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Lisa Peacock, Health Department of Northwest Michigan, presented their 2017 annual report.
Motion approved to appoint Kevin Shepard as the officer alternate on behalf of the board to the 2018 MERS annual meeting.
Motion approved Resolution #18-081, Approve Ballot Language for CCE 911 Radio Equipment.
Motion approved Resolution #18-082, Air Conditioning System.
Motion approved Resolution #18-083, Application for Funds.
Motion approved Resolution #18-084, Beaver Island Multi-Facility Renovation.
Motion approved Resolution #18-085, Agreement for Assessment/Appraisal Study Services.
Motion approved Resolution #18-086, Video Equipment.
Motion approved Resolution #18-087, Timber Bidders.
Kevin Shepard reported on the Parks Millage Appropriation Program.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
Chairman Evans set up a Committee of the Whole for Monday, August 27, 2018 to review budgets at 9:30 a.m.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:15 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

