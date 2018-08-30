In The News
August 30, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis Aug. 22
August 30, 2018 - Boyne City Drag Races Sunday
August 30, 2018 - Michigan lifts traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend
August 30, 2018 - Sen. Peters questions sudden increases in federal spending
August 29, 2018 - Michigan Libertarians nominate candidates
August 29, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerks info
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Council rebuttal rebuttal
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Boyne Falls Village Council should be repsected
August 29, 2018 - LETTERS – Clean up Village of Boyne Falls Council
August 29, 2018 - Boyne housing forum Wednesday Aug. 29
August 28, 2018 - New Leadership Charlevoix County Class
August 28, 2018 - More arguing than governing at Village of Boyne Falls Council meeting
August 28, 2018 - US-31 roadwork in Petoskey begins Sept. 4
August 28, 2018 - Mackinac Bridge Walk – what you need to know
August 28, 2018 - Humane Society flea market Saturday
August 28, 2018 - #470 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 29
August 25, 2018 - Movie Mondays at CTAC
August 24, 2018 - US-31 resurfacing starts Sept. 4 in Elk Rapids
August 24, 2018 - Michigan’s plan to bring broadband access to entire state
August 23, 2018 - More Michigan drug deaths in 2017 than by traffic, firearms combined
PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis Aug. 22

— August 30, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS AUGUST 22, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on August 22, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-088, Retirement of Frank Shaler.
Motion approved Resolution #18-089, Non-Motorized Trail Grant Amendment.
Motion approved Resolution #18-090, False Alarm Ordinance.
Motion approved Resolution #18-091, Community Growth Grants Program.
Motion approved Resolution #18-092, Agreement for Professional Engineering Services.
Motion approved Resolution #18-093, 2018/19 P.A. 416 Grant Application Renewal.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
It was moved to go into closed session to consider the purchase of real property at 7:40 p.m.
Chairman Evans went back into open session at 8:00 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:01 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe,
County Clerk

