PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis Aug. 22

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS AUGUST 22, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on August 22, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #18-088, Retirement of Frank Shaler.

Motion approved Resolution #18-089, Non-Motorized Trail Grant Amendment.

Motion approved Resolution #18-090, False Alarm Ordinance.

Motion approved Resolution #18-091, Community Growth Grants Program.

Motion approved Resolution #18-092, Agreement for Professional Engineering Services.

Motion approved Resolution #18-093, 2018/19 P.A. 416 Grant Application Renewal.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

It was moved to go into closed session to consider the purchase of real property at 7:40 p.m.

Chairman Evans went back into open session at 8:00 p.m.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:01 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe,

County Clerk