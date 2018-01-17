In The News
PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis 1/10/18

— January 17, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS JANUARY 10, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 10, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-001, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #18-002, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved to Elect Ron Reinhardt as Vice-Chairman to the Board.
Motion approved to appoint Edward May III and Janet Kalbfell to the Commission on Aging Board.
Motion approved to appoint John E. Haggard and Phil Kessler to the Sanitary Board of Appeals.
Motion approved Resolution #18-003, Agreement for Publications.
Motion approved Resolution #18-004, Depository Resolution.
Motion approved Resolution #18-005, Charlevoix County Future Land Use Plan Resolution of Adoption.
Motion approved Resolution #18-006, Submitting to the Electors of Peaine and St. James Townships a proposition to consolidate both Townships and to elect the resident members of a coordinating committee from each Township.
Motion approved Resolution #18-007, Non-motorized trail grant amendment TF 11-073.
Motion approved Resolution #18-008, Non-motorized trail grant amendment TF13-052.
Motion approved Resolution #18-009, Application for funds.
Motion approved Resolution #18-010, Remonumentation grant application for 2018.
Motion approved Resolution #18-011, Record search fees.
Motion approved Resolution #18-012, Equalization contract proposal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-013, MERS plan.
Motion approved Resolution #18-014, MERS uniform 457 supplemental retirement program.
Motion approved Resolution #18-015, Establish loan program.
Motion approved Resolution #18-016, Purchase window blinds.
Motion approved Resolution #18-017, Award carpet proposal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-018, Agreement between Charlevoix County Commission on Aging and the Charlevoix Cinema III.
Kevin Shepard reported Charlevoix County is the only county in the State that does in home foot clinics.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:36 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

