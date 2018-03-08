PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners 2-28-18

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 28, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Four Commissioners were present. Excused: Shirley Roloff and Joel Evans.



Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #18-029, Phase 3 Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-Motorized Trail.

Motion approved Resolution #18-030, Application for Training.

Motion approved Resolution #18-031, Annual Senior Picnic and Health Expo Partnership.

Motion approved Resolution #18-032, Beaver Island Wellness Check Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #18-033, Marine Grant Renewal.

Kiersten Stark reported on a meeting that will be held at the Bay Township Hall on March 19, 2018.

Sheri Shepard reported on Project Connect.

Sheriff Vondra presented his annual report.

Kevin Shepard reported on 911 funding.

Kevin Shepard has a design on the Beaver Island Building.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 7:45 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk