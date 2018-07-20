In The News
PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis

— July 20, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS JULY 11, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on July 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-073, Approve County Expenditures.
Dave Rauch, Probate Court Administrator requests the Board approve their Child Care Budget.
Robert Schlueter, Area Agency on Aging Executive Director presented their annual report.
Russell Magee presented the Charlevoix County Road Commission’s Audit and Financial Statements.
Motion approved Resolution #18-074, Approved Child Care Budget.
Motion approved Resolution #18-075, Approved 2019 Annual Implementation Plan.
Motion approved Resolution #18-076, Approved Independent Contractor Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #18-077, Campground Automation Systems.
Motion approved Resolution #18-078, Application for Funds.
Kevin Shepard discussed the 9-1-1 800 radio project.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The Board went into closed session to consider the purchase or lease of real property at 11:00am.
The meeting went back into open session at 11:20am.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:21 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

