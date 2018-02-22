PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Feb. 10 synopsis

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Four Commissioners were present. Excused: Shirley Roloff and Ronald Reinhardt.



Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #18-025, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #18-026, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved Resolution #18-027, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Kiersten Stark was asked to come to discuss concerns with the non-motorized trail.

Kevin Shepard talked to the board about the opioid epidemic.

Motion approved Resolution #18-028, Probate Court Renovation.

Kevin Shepard reported that there are 14 applications for the parks millage. The Beaver Island building project is moving forward. Shepard reviewed some employee changes.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:43 a.m.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk