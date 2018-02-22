In The News
PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Feb. 10 synopsis

— February 22, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS FEBRUARY 10, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Four Commissioners were present. Excused: Shirley Roloff and Ronald Reinhardt.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #18-025, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #18-026, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #18-027, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Kiersten Stark was asked to come to discuss concerns with the non-motorized trail.
Kevin Shepard talked to the board about the opioid epidemic.
Motion approved Resolution #18-028, Probate Court Renovation.
Kevin Shepard reported that there are 14 applications for the parks millage. The Beaver Island building project is moving forward. Shepard reviewed some employee changes.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:43 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

