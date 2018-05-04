In The News
May 4, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 25 synopsis
May 4, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports April 16-22
May 4, 2018 - Charlevoix County Prosecutor opinion on Village of Boyne Falls meeting concerns
May 4, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to better elections, reduce potential fraud
May 4, 2018 - Missing person update: Lesley Wood Underdown has been found
May 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Maintenance Services bids
May 2, 2018 - MISSING PERSON ALERT: Lesley Wood Underdown of Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - May 8 ballot presents dozens of millage renewals, proposals to voters across Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Marking Services bids
May 2, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Asphalt Crack Sealing bids
May 2, 2018 - Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards winners
May 1, 2018 - Upper Michigan lawmakers laud Pres. Trump’s call: rebuild Soo Locks
May 1, 2018 - Community cleanup event ‘Buff Up Boyne’ Saturday May 5
May 1, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY: Rural mental healthcare shortage a concern
May 1, 2018 - EAST JORDAN: Breezeway garage sales May 25-26
May 1, 2018 - #453 Boyne City Gazette May 2
April 29, 2018 - Crooked Tree First Fridays for Foodies, May 4
April 28, 2018 - Northern Michigan roller derby kicks off in Kalkaska between Small Town Outlaws, Toxic Cherries
April 27, 2018 - Boyne City rubbish collection begins May 23
April 27, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette a finalist for Class D Weekly Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year
Home / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 25 synopsis

PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 25 synopsis

— May 4, 2018

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS APRIL 25, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on April 25, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as amended.
Motion approved Resolution #18-047, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved the Sheriff’s Department recommendation to move the victim service unit coordinators personal phone to a county paid phone.
Motion approved Resolution #18-048, Grandvue Millage Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-049, Parks Millage Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-050, Veterans Millage Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-051, Opposing Amendatory Legislation to Michigan Public Act 93 of 2013.
Motion approved Resolution #18-052, Friend of the Court Renovation.
Motion approved Resolution #18-053, Whiting Park Tables and Chairs.
Motion approved Resolution #18-054, Great Lakes Energy People Fund.
Motion approved Resolution #18-055, Loan Program Application.
Motion approved Resolution #18-056, Road Loan Program Repayment Plan.
Motion approved Resolution #18-057, Legal Services. Nays: Commissioner Reinhardt and Commissioner Roloff.
Motion approved Resolution #18-058, Michigan Drug Court Grant Program Renewal.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:36 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Friday
Clear
10%
Clear
Friday Night
Clear
10%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
10%
Chance of Rain
Saturday Night
Chance of Rain
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  