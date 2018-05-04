PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 25 synopsis— May 4, 2018
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS APRIL 25, 2018
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on April 25, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as amended.
Motion approved Resolution #18-047, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved the Sheriff’s Department recommendation to move the victim service unit coordinators personal phone to a county paid phone.
Motion approved Resolution #18-048, Grandvue Millage Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-049, Parks Millage Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-050, Veterans Millage Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #18-051, Opposing Amendatory Legislation to Michigan Public Act 93 of 2013.
Motion approved Resolution #18-052, Friend of the Court Renovation.
Motion approved Resolution #18-053, Whiting Park Tables and Chairs.
Motion approved Resolution #18-054, Great Lakes Energy People Fund.
Motion approved Resolution #18-055, Loan Program Application.
Motion approved Resolution #18-056, Road Loan Program Repayment Plan.
Motion approved Resolution #18-057, Legal Services. Nays: Commissioner Reinhardt and Commissioner Roloff.
Motion approved Resolution #18-058, Michigan Drug Court Grant Program Renewal.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:36 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk
