PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 25 synopsis

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix …

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on April 25, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as amended.

Motion approved Resolution #18-047, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved the Sheriff’s Department recommendation to move the victim service unit coordinators personal phone to a county paid phone.

Motion approved Resolution #18-048, Grandvue Millage Renewal.

Motion approved Resolution #18-049, Parks Millage Renewal.

Motion approved Resolution #18-050, Veterans Millage Renewal.

Motion approved Resolution #18-051, Opposing Amendatory Legislation to Michigan Public Act 93 of 2013.

Motion approved Resolution #18-052, Friend of the Court Renovation.

Motion approved Resolution #18-053, Whiting Park Tables and Chairs.

Motion approved Resolution #18-054, Great Lakes Energy People Fund.

Motion approved Resolution #18-055, Loan Program Application.

Motion approved Resolution #18-056, Road Loan Program Repayment Plan.

Motion approved Resolution #18-057, Legal Services. Nays: Commissioner Reinhardt and Commissioner Roloff.

Motion approved Resolution #18-058, Michigan Drug Court Grant Program Renewal.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:36 a.m.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk