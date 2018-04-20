PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 11 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS APRIL 11, 2018

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on April 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.



Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #18-042, Approve County Expenditures.

Carol Timmer is seeking support for Grandvue millage renewal.

Andrew Shotwell from Smith & Johnson, Attorney’s, P.C. and Mark Bernstein, Attorney, presented a proposal about potential representation of Charlevoix County regarding the Municipal Opioid litigation.

Emily Selph delivered the 2018 analysis for Equalization.

Chairman’s presented a retirement plaque for Kevin Stark, building safety inspector.

Motion approved Resolution #18-043, Retirement Kevin Stark.

Motion approved Resolution #18-044, 2018 Equalization Report.

Motion approved Resolution #18-045, Combine Parks and Planning Departments.

Motion approved Resolution #18-046, Appropriation of Parks Millage Funds.

Kevin Shepard talked about unfunded liability.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:09 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk