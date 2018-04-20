PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne zoning ordinance 2nd reading

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN AMENDMENT TO THE …

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN AMENDMENT TO THE BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (A-80)

The City of Boyne City hereby ordains:



AMENDMENTS TO THE FOLLOWING BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE ARTICLES: Article I General Provisions and Definitions Section 1.40, amendment to the definition of Dwelling, Article III Rural Estate District Section 3.40 Development Requirements, addition of item (H); Article IV Traditional Residential District Section 4.40 Development Requirements (A) Building Design, addition of item (7); Article V Section 5.40 Development Requirements (A) Building Design, addition of item (6); Article XX Schedule of Regulations Section 2.10 Residential Districts, the addition of a column for minimum dwelling widths; and Article XX Section 20.30 Notes for Schedule of Regulations, amendment of note g. The regulatory effect of the amendments will be to eliminate the minimum dwelling width and lot area for a single family dwelling in the Multifamily Residential District (MFRD), establish a minimal lot area for the MFRD district and eliminate the provision allowing specific uses in the MFRD district to meet the Article XX requirements of the Central Business District.

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading: February 27, 2018

Second reading: April 10, 2018

Enacted: April 10, 2018

Effective: April 25, 2018