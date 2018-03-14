PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne water main extension bids

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR

MICHIGAN/WOODLAND WATER MAIN EXTENSION PROJECT

CITY OF BOYNE CITY, CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

1. Sealed Bids for Michigan/Woodland Water Main Extension Project will be received by City of Boyne City at 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 until 2:00 p.m. local time Tuesday, April 3, 2017 at which time all Bids will be publicly read aloud.

2. The principal items of work consist of the following:

– Approximately 2,450 feet of 8” PVC DR18 Water Main

– Approximately 390 feet of 6” PVC DR18 Water Main

– 29 each 1” Water Services

– Valve and Hydrants

– HMA Pavement and Grade Restoration

– Miscellaneous Items of Appurtenant Work

3. Bid Documents, including specifications and plans, are available for inspection at the following locations:

Office of the City Clerk

City of Boyne City

319 N. Lake Street

Boyne City, Michigan 49721

Office of C2AE

123 W. Main Street, Ste. 200

Gaylord, Michigan 49735

Builder’s Exchange – Northwest Michigan, Traverse City

4. An electronic copy of the Bid Documents, including specifications and plans, in .pdf format may be obtained/downloaded from C2AE’s FTP site for bidding purposes only. You will need to contact Karen by email karen.bartlett@c2ae.com at C2AE for the Password. At which time you will be added the Planholder list.

The Bid Documents may be accessed via Windows Explorer – ftp://ftp.c2ae.com/, Username –170104_boyne, enter Password (Provided by C2AE), select – Bidding Documents. Drag and drop the documents onto your desktop.

Addenda shall also be posted on and may be obtained from C2AE’s FTP site.

It is the Bidder’s responsibility to determine/evaluate the capability of their equipment to provide/download documents that are accurate for size, scale, and content.

The Bidder shall be responsible for obtaining/downloading all pertinent bidding information to adequately and accurately prepare their Bid.

Copies of the Bid Documents, including specifications and plans may be obtained at the Office of C2AE, 123 W. Main Street, Ste. 200, Gaylord, Michigan 49735. A check in the amount of $ 40.00 payable to C2AE must be submitted for each set of Bid Documents. No refund will be made.

5. A certified check, bank draft, or bid bond payable without condition to Boyne City, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the Total Bid Amount, shall be submitted as a “Bid Guaranty” as required in the Information for Bidders.

6. The intent of City of Boyne City is to award one (1) Contract for the entire project.

7. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish bonds and insurance as specified.

8. Bids shall remain firm and shall not be withdrawn for a period of ninety (90) calendar days after bid opening.

9. City of Boyne City reserves the right to accept any Bid, to reject any or all Bids, or to waive bidding formalities in the best interest of the Owner.

By Order of: Cindy Grice City Clerk