PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne play structure sealing bids taken until May 1

INVITATION TO BID WOOD PLAY STRUCTURE SEALING SERVICES

March 8, 2018

The City of Boyne City will receive sealed …

INVITATION TO BID WOOD PLAY STRUCTURE SEALING SERVICES

March 8, 2018

The City of Boyne City will receive sealed bids at the City Clerk’s Office, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712, for WOOD PLAY STRUCTURE SEALING SERVICES at the Boyne City Hall until Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at that time in the Boyne City Hall Commission Chambers, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and plainly marked “WOOD PLAY STRUCTURE SEALING SERVICES”; CITY OF BOYNE CITY.

Bids are being solicited only from responsible and established bidders known to be experienced and regularly engaged in the referenced work. Pre-bid inspections of premises may be scheduled in advance by contacting Andrew Kovolski; Public Works Superintendent at 231-582-0375.

Satisfactory evidence that the bidder has the necessary capital, equipment and personnel to do the work may be required.

Proposal forms and specifications are on file for the inspection of bidders at the Boyne City Hall Offices, and copies may be obtained by qualified bidders. Sealed proposals must be submitted on the bid forms furnished by the City.

The City Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept any bid which, in their opinion, is most advantageous to the City.

Cynthia Grice

City Clerk/Treasurer