In The News
April 20, 2018 - Boyne City July 4 volunteers needed; info meeting Monday April 23
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix Probate notice to creditors of Scott R. Spalding
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 11 synopsis
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne zoning ordinance 2nd reading
April 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne play structure sealing bids taken until May 1
April 20, 2018 - Michigan contractors urge lawmakers to protect prevailing wage
April 20, 2018 - Boyne City, Ellsworth students among CTAC art show winners
April 19, 2018 - Free curling classes for all ages in Petoskey
April 18, 2018 - Heading north this weekend? Mackinaw Bridge to close briefly Saturday morning
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City schools needs volunteers for home track events
April 18, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
April 18, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget 2018-2019
April 18, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports April 2-8
April 18, 2018 - Remembering Boyne’s Jill Crissman
April 18, 2018 - Village of Boyne Falls meeting reveals extra clerk pay, open meeting violation, and more
April 18, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
April 17, 2018 - Boyne City auction – Saturday April 21 – benefits Charlevoix Humane Society
April 17, 2018 - Great food and drink planned for Charlevoix Spring Restaurant week, April 22-28
April 17, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder shares school safety initiatives
April 17, 2018 - Michigan Adopt-A-Highway dates change due to weather
Home / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne play structure sealing bids taken until May 1

PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne play structure sealing bids taken until May 1

— April 20, 2018

INVITATION TO BID WOOD PLAY STRUCTURE SEALING SERVICES
March 8, 2018
The City of Boyne City will receive sealed bids at the City Clerk’s Office, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712, for WOOD PLAY STRUCTURE SEALING SERVICES at the Boyne City Hall until Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at that time in the Boyne City Hall Commission Chambers, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and plainly marked “WOOD PLAY STRUCTURE SEALING SERVICES”; CITY OF BOYNE CITY.
Bids are being solicited only from responsible and established bidders known to be experienced and regularly engaged in the referenced work. Pre-bid inspections of premises may be scheduled in advance by contacting Andrew Kovolski; Public Works Superintendent at 231-582-0375.
Satisfactory evidence that the bidder has the necessary capital, equipment and personnel to do the work may be required.
Proposal forms and specifications are on file for the inspection of bidders at the Boyne City Hall Offices, and copies may be obtained by qualified bidders. Sealed proposals must be submitted on the bid forms furnished by the City.
The City Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept any bid which, in their opinion, is most advantageous to the City.
Cynthia Grice
City Clerk/Treasurer

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Clear
Saturday Night
Clear
10%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
10%
Clear
Sunday Night
Clear
0%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  