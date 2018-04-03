PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Library budget hearing April 10

Boyne District Library

Public Notice

Budget Hearing

FY 18/19 (May 1, 2018-April 30, 2019)

The Boyne District …

Boyne District Library

Public Notice

Budget Hearing

FY 18/19 (May 1, 2018-April 30, 2019)

The Boyne District Library will hold a Public Hearing at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the library at 201 East Main Street, Boyne City, Michigan for the purpose of hearing oral comments, and considering written comments from the public concerning the proposed Annual Budget for the fiscal year 2018/2019.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and/or submit comments.

Said budget is available for review prior to the Public Hearing at the Boyne District Library, 201 East Main Street, Boyne City, between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.