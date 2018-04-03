In The News
April 5, 2018 - USPS urges dog owners to secure pets when accepting pacakges
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Carlton Arthur Bradley March 26, 1931 – March 23, 2018
April 5, 2018 - OBITUARY: Leanna R, Hardy May 6, 1941 – March 27, 2018
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports March 12-25
April 5, 2018 - Boyne City Commission urged to head off future financial difficulty
April 5, 2018 - Michigan Sen. Stabenow presents legislation to lower Rx prices
April 5, 2018 - Jordan River Arts Council exhibit features clay-by-hand works
April 3, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Library budget hearing April 10
April 3, 2018 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY: Two die in Saturday's car crash
April 3, 2018 - Michigan's Sault int'l bridge features falcon cam
April 3, 2018 - #449 Boyne City Gazette April 4
April 3, 2018 - Veterans Affairs will build health clinic in Traverse City
April 3, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze headed to LSSU robotics tournament
March 29, 2018 - 2018 downloadable Michigan DOT construction map
March 29, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee
March 29, 2018 - OPINION: Canadian newsprint not the enemy—tariffs are
March 29, 2018 - Northern Michigan author Bob Downes' Windigo Moon finalist for indie book award
March 29, 2018 - Boyne City Veteran Appreciation Day May 9
March 29, 2018 - More questions, concerns over Village of Boyne Falls governance
PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Library budget hearing April 10

— April 3, 2018

Boyne District Library
Public Notice
Budget Hearing
FY 18/19 (May 1, 2018-April 30, 2019)
The Boyne District Library will hold a Public Hearing at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the library at 201 East Main Street, Boyne City, Michigan for the purpose of hearing oral comments, and considering written comments from the public concerning the proposed Annual Budget for the fiscal year 2018/2019.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and/or submit comments.

Said budget is available for review prior to the Public Hearing at the Boyne District Library, 201 East Main Street, Boyne City, between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

