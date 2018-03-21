PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Inc. notice to creditors

Notice is hereby given to all creditors that Boyne Laundry and Dry Cleaning, …

Notice of Corporate Dissolution

Notice is hereby given to all creditors that Boyne Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Inc., a Michigan corporation (the “Corporation”), was dissolved effective on July 15, 2009.

All persons with claims against the Corporation will be forever barred unless such claims are presented in accordance with M.C.L. 450.1842a(2) to the Corporation within one-year from the date of publication of this notice.

All claims must be filed with the Corporation through Dennis Klepadlo c/o Bunker Clarke Winnell and Nuorala 2301 Mitchell Park Dr. Petoskey Mi. 49770, and include:

(i) the name and address of the claimant,

(ii) the basis for and amount of each claim, and

(iii) the date(s) on which each claim arose.

A claim against the Corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce such claim is commenced within one year after the publication date of this notice.