PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City zoning amendment 2nd hearing

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN AMENDMENT TO THE BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE



At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on February 27, 2018 at noon, amendments to Boyne City Ordinance were presented as a first reading. A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. for AMENDMENTS TO THE BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE ARTICLES II, III, IV, V and XX. THE REGULATORY EFFECT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS WILL BE TO REDUCE THE MINIMUM DWELLING WIDTH FOR A SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING IN THE MFRD DISTRICT, ESTABLISH A MINIMAL LOT AREA FOR THE MFRD DISTRICT AND ELIMINATE THE PROVISION ALLOWING SPECIFIC USES IN THE MFRD DISTRICT TO MEET THE ARTICLE XX REQUIREMENTS OF THE CBD DISTRICT

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading: February 27, 2018

Second reading: April 10, 2018