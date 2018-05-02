PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Marking Services bids

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for Pavement Marking of Roadways and Parking Lots.

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “Pavement Marking Bids 2018”, until 1:00 P.M, local time, May 14, 2018 at the Boyne City City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall and on the City’s website.

www.boynecity.com

Cindy Grice

Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer