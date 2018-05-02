In The News
May 2, 2018 - MISSING PERSON ALERT: Lesley Wood Underdown of Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - May 8 ballot presents dozens of millage renewals, proposals to voters across Charlevoix County
May 2, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Marking Services bids
May 2, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Asphalt Crack Sealing bids
May 2, 2018 - Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards winners
May 1, 2018 - Upper Michigan lawmakers laud Pres. Trump’s call: rebuild Soo Locks
May 1, 2018 - Community cleanup event ‘Buff Up Boyne’ Saturday May 5
May 1, 2018 - GUEST COMMENTARY: Rural mental healthcare shortage a concern
May 1, 2018 - EAST JORDAN: Breezeway garage sales May 25-26
May 1, 2018 - #453 Boyne City Gazette May 2
April 29, 2018 - Crooked Tree First Fridays for Foodies, May 4
April 28, 2018 - Northern Michigan roller derby kicks off in Kalkaska between Small Town Outlaws, Toxic Cherries
April 27, 2018 - Boyne City rubbish collection begins May 23
April 27, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette a finalist for Class D Weekly Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year
April 27, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: NCMC special meeting to choose presidential finalist
April 26, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Stiggs Brewery hosts Boyne Chamber networking event
April 26, 2018 - Support water safety in Charlevoix County with life jacket loan program
April 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County Sheriff notes: ORV class, animal control protocol
April 26, 2018 - Get your Charlevoix County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner tickets
April 26, 2018 - Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan Democrats host union appreciation picnic
PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Marking Services bids

PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Marking Services bids

May 2, 2018

INVITATION TO BID
Pavement Marking Services

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for Pavement Marking of Roadways and Parking Lots.
Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “Pavement Marking Bids 2018”, until 1:00 P.M, local time, May 14, 2018 at the Boyne City City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.
Complete specifications are available at City Hall and on the City’s website.
www.boynecity.com
Cindy Grice
Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer

