PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Pavement Maintenance Services bids

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

INVITATION TO BID

Pavement Maintenance Services



Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for the following:

Pavement Maintenance Services of Roadways in the City of Boyne City utilizing the following types of treatments:

1. Asphalt crush and shape; 2.5 inch 2 course paving

2. Asphalt crush and shape; 2.5 inch 2 course paving with tip-up curb

3. Asphalt Mill 1.5 inch and Resurface 1.5 inch

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope, Pavement Maintenance Services Bid 2018, until 11:00 A.M., local time, May 14, 2018 at City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in the best interest of the City.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall

Cindy Grice

City Clerk/ City Treasurer