PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City taking Asphalt Crack Sealing bids

CITY OF BOYNE CITY INVITATION TO BID

Asphalt Crack Sealing Services

Sealed bids are now being accepted by …

CITY OF BOYNE CITY INVITATION TO BID

Asphalt Crack Sealing Services



Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for Asphalt Crack Sealing of Roadways.

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “Asphalt Crack Sealing Bids 2018”, until 10:00 A.M., local time, May 14, 2018 at the Boyne City City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall.

Cindy Grice

Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer