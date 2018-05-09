PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City public hearing on Van Dam exemption certificate

City of Boyne City Notice of Public Hearing

City of Boyne City Notice of Public Hearing

To Consider Granting of Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate to Van Dam Marine Co.

Pursuant to Public Act 198 of 1974, Plant Rehabilitation and Industrial Development District Act, a public hearing is scheduled to consider an Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate application requested by Van Dam Marine Co. 970 E. Division St, Boyne City, MI.

The property tax identification number is:

051-302-002-85.

The proposed exemption certificate is for real property investment.

The public hearing and City of Boyne City Commission consideration of this application will be Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 12:00 pm, at the City of Boyne City’s City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan.

The City Clerk notified in writing the assessor of this assessing unit and the legislative body of each taxing unit that levies ad valorem property taxes in which the facility is located.

All affected parties are invited to attend this public hearing and will be afforded an opportunity to speak. Written comments will be accepted until 5:00 pm, May 21, 2018 at the City of Boyne City’s City Hall located at 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712. All written comments will become part of the records of the hearing.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

City of Boyne City