PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City facilities custodial bids

INVITATION TO BID CITY FACILITIES CUSTODIAL SERVICES

March 16, 2018

The City of Boyne City will receive sealed bids at the City Clerk’s Office, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712, for custodial services at the Boyne City Hall until Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at that time in the Boyne City Hall Commission Chambers, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, Michigan.

Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and plainly marked “CITY FACILITIES CUSTODIAL SERVICES”; CITY OF BOYNE CITY.

Bids are being solicited only from responsible and established bidders known to be experienced and regularly engaged in the referenced work.

Mandatory Pre-bid meeting and inspections of premises will take place at 10:00 AM on April 4, 2018 at the Boyne City Hall; 319 North Lake Street;

Boyne City, MI 49712. Satisfactory evidence that the bidder has the necessary capital, equipment and personnel to perform this work may be required.

Proposal forms and specifications will be distributed at the mandatory pre-bid meeting. Sealed proposals must be submitted on the bid forms furnished by the City.

The City Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept any bid which, in their opinion, is most advantageous to the City.

Cynthia Grice

City Clerk/Treasurer