PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Nov. 14 – Dec. 27, 2017

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

November 14, 2017 – Approved the nomination of Tom Neidhamer …

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

November 14, 2017 – Approved the nomination of Tom Neidhamer as Mayor of the City of Boyne City; approved the nomination of Ron Grunch as Mayor Pro-Tem of the City of Boyne City; Approved of the October 24, 2017 regular City Commission meeting minutes; approved of the October 30, 2017 special City Commission meeting minutes; approved of the recommendation from the Airport Advisory Board to re-appoint Richard Bouters to the Airport Advisory Board for a three year term; approved of the recommendation from the Airport Advisory Board to re-appoint Brian Harrington to the Airport Advisory Board for a three year term; approved the 2018 City Commission meeting schedule as presented with all meetings to be held at Boyne City Hall, 319 North Lake Street; authorized the City Manager to hire Caroline Kennedy of Elk Rapids to conduct our City Commission orientation at a cost of $500 at a special work session on Friday, December 15, 2017

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

November 28, 2017 – Approved of the November 14, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approve the purchase of a 2018 Police Interceptor Ford Explorer from Bob Mathers Ford in the amount of $31,525 less the rebate of $3,728 for a final cost of $27,812; approved the first reading to amend language for Article V Waterfront Residential District (WRD) and Article XX Schedule of Regulations and schedule a second reading for January 9th, 2018; approved a deficit elimination plan for the State of Michigan Department of Treasury, including amending the FYE 2018 budget to add the transfer of funds from the General Fund to the Local Streets Fund in the amount of $223,119 to correct the deficit of the Local Streets Fund in the FYE 2017 Financial Report for the City of Boyne City.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

December 12, 2017 – Approved of the November 28, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved of Michael Cortright of Michael’s Racing to hold a Fat Bike Race from Stiggs on South Park Street to and thru Avalanche Mountain on Saturday, January 20, 2018 subject to details being worked out with City staff; approved a bid from Ayers Associates for aerial imagery as proposed in the amount of $23,760; approved the building use guidelines but not allow weddings until we have a better policy in place; approved the purchase of new Taser CEWs and associated equipment in the amount of $9,810 using the funds donated by Classic Instruments

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

December 27, 2017 – Authorized the City Manager and staff to purchase 23 acres owned by Timothy Moyer located on Court Street in the amount of $40,000 plus $285 in estimated closing costs and authorize phase 1 and 2 of an environmental assessment to be done if necessary

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer