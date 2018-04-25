PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Jan. 9 – Feb. 27

Here are four Boyne City Commission meeting synopses from earlier this year.

Municipalities are required by law to publish their major commission minutes with newspapers of record in their localities.

The Boyne City Gazette publishes such notices as soon as they are made available to it.

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

January 9, 2018 – Approved the December 12, 2017 City Commission Audit Review meeting minutes; approved the December 12, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the December 15, 2017 City Commission Orientation meeting minutes; approved the December 27, 2017 City Commission special meeting minutes; approved to reappoint Rose Rau to the Board of Review for a three year term expiring on January 31, 2021; approved to amend language for Article V Waterfront Residential District (WRD) and Article XX Schedule of Regulations; approved to support the Statement of Conduct; approved to appoint Danielle Swartz, DDS as a trustee to represent the City on the Boyne District Library to serve the remainder of Lucy Hartlove’s term expiring April 30, 2019

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

January 23, 2018 – Approved the January 9, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes;

approved the recommendation from the Main Street Board to apply for a special liquor license for Boyne Thunder, the Boyne City Farmers Market Food Truck Rally and the Boyne City Farmers Market Farm Meal; approved the recommendation from the Main Street Board to reappoint Michelle Cortright and appoint Patrick Little to the Main Street Board for four year terms ending 1/18/2022; approved the recommendation from the LDFA and EDC Boards to accept the resignation of Todd Fewins from the LDFA and EDC Boards and approve the appointment of Andrew May to fill the Terms ending 3/11/21 and 3/11/20 respectively; approved of the recommendation from the LDFA to reappoint Pat Anzell, Pete Friedrich and Ralph Gillett to the LDFA Board for four year terms ending 3/11/2022; approval of the recommendation of the EDC Board to reappoint Ralph Gillett to the EDC Board for a six year term ending 3/11/2024;

approved the purchase of 1 new laptop at a cost of $1,590, 1 ArcGis Basic license at a cost of $1,350, and 1 ArcGis 3D analyst license for $2,250, for a total cost of $5,190; approved to submit applications to the Charlevoix County Parks Millage program for the Boyne City to Boyne Valley Trailway construction, Rotary Park Recreation Additions, and Old City Park Recreation Additions, and adopt resolutions supporting the application of the projects

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

February 13, 2018 – Approved the January 23, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the resignation of Jerry Schmidt from the Airport Advisory Board and re-appoint Jerry Schmidt to the Airport Advisory Board as an Ex Officio member for a term ending August 24, 2020; approved to appoint Richard Wright to the Airport Advisory Board to fill a vacancy left by Jerry Schmidt with a term ending 8/24/18; authorized the purchase and installation of a new computer server including hardware, software and labor as shown in Option 3, not to exceed $23,304; approved a contract with Kroondyk Construction to complete construction of Phase 2 of the Pavilion Project for an amount not to exceed $92,000

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

February 27, 2018 – Approved the February 8, 2018 Joint Board and City Commission meeting minutes; approved the February 13, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes;

approved the placement of a Demonstration Garden at a proposed location in Sunset Park; approved the recommendation of the Boyne City Historical Commission to approve funding for the museum Phase II Concept Design of the Museum with Projects Arts and Ideas in the amount of $16,400; approved a contract with C2AE for engineering North Lake Street Mill and Fill engineering in the amount of $13,500; approved the first reading to review proposed ordinance amendments and schedule a second reading for April 10, 2018

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer