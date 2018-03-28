In The News
March 29, 2018 - 2018 downloadable Michigan DOT construction map
March 29, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City Adult Spelling Bee
March 29, 2018 - OPINION: Canadian newsprint not the enemy—tariffs are
March 29, 2018 - Northern Michigan author Bob Downes’ Windigo Moon finalist for indie book award
March 29, 2018 - Boyne City Veteran Appreciation Day May 9
March 28, 2018 - More questions, concerns over Village of Boyne Falls governance
March 28, 2018 - Leadership Charlevoix County hosts euchre tourney for eco-fundraiser
March 28, 2018 - Apprenticeship workshop for employers coming to Northern Michigan
March 28, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City zoning amendment 2nd hearing
March 28, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget hearing
March 28, 2018 - Boyne area teacher nominated for educator of the year
March 28, 2018 - Boyne Lifetree Café looks at learning to forgive
March 28, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 27, 2018 - Mackinac Island State Park removes famed 100-year-old elm tree
March 27, 2018 - #448 Boyne City Gazette March 28
March 25, 2018 - Michigan tribes now have access to child protective records
March 24, 2018 - Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt coffee with constituents
March 23, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City High School presents Mary Poppins
March 22, 2018 - Boyne’s Madison Morgan to attend Johns Hopkins program
March 22, 2018 - NCMC offers corrections officer classes
Home / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget hearing

PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget hearing

— March 28, 2018

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
PUBLIC NOTICE
BUDGET HEARING
FY 2018/2019 (1 MAY 2018 – 30 APRIL 2019)
The City of Boyne City will hold a Public Hearing

at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, for the purpose of hearing oral comments and considering written comments from the public concerning the proposed Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2018/2019. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.
The City Commission of the City of Boyne City is proposing the total number of mills to be levied under General Property Tax Act to Boyne City taxpayers is 15.51 The purpose of this millage is to levy 15.51 mills for operating. If adopted, the proposed millage will increase operating revenues from ad valorem property taxes.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and/or submit comments. Said budget and summaries are available for review prior to the Public Hearing at City Hall, 364 North Lake Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the City of Boyne website at www.cityofboynecity.com, or at the Library during their normal hours of operation.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Friday Night
Mostly Cloudy
20%
Snow
Saturday
Snow
100%
Overcast
Saturday Night
Overcast
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031