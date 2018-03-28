PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget hearing

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

BUDGET HEARING

FY 2018/2019 (1 MAY 2018 – 30 APRIL 2019)

The City …

The City of Boyne City will hold a Public Hearing

at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, for the purpose of hearing oral comments and considering written comments from the public concerning the proposed Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2018/2019. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

The City Commission of the City of Boyne City is proposing the total number of mills to be levied under General Property Tax Act to Boyne City taxpayers is 15.51 The purpose of this millage is to levy 15.51 mills for operating. If adopted, the proposed millage will increase operating revenues from ad valorem property taxes.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and/or submit comments. Said budget and summaries are available for review prior to the Public Hearing at City Hall, 364 North Lake Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the City of Boyne website at www.cityofboynecity.com, or at the Library during their normal hours of operation.