PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget 2018-2019— April 18, 2018
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
RESOLUTION OF ADOPTION NO. 2018-04-039
GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT
For 2018 / 2019 (1 May 2018 – 30 April 2019)
Section 1. The funds necessary to defray the operating expenses and long-term debt obligations of the City of Boyne City and the estimated revenues by source for the Fiscal Year Ending 30 April 2019 are projected to be as follows:
REVENUES
(By Source)
GENERAL FUND
Property Taxes 2,753,440
Tax Penalties, Administration, and Interest
Allocated from Fund Balance 240,091
State Shared Revenues and Grants 607,977
Administrative Service Fees 139,500
Charges for Services 162,450
Interest and Rentals 79,100
Other Sources 74,307
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 4,056,865
MAJOR STREET FUND
State Highway Receipts 325,000
Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 364,474
Transfers from General Fund 80,826
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 770,300
LOCAL STREET FUND
State Highway Receipts 135,000
Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 159,314
Transfers from General Fund 795,071
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,089,385
RUBBISH FUND
Transfers from General Fund 56.000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 56,000
CEMETERY DEPARTMENT
Service Fees/Misc. 17,000
Allocated from Fund Balance 27,205
Transfers from General Fund 50,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 94,205
AMBULANCE DEPARTMENT
Township/City Service Fees 79,180
Service Fees/Grants/Misc. 843,028
Transfers from General Fund 79,500
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,001,708
FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND
Township Service Fees 219,972
Transfers from General Fund 63,000
Allocated from Fund Balance 5,048
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 288,020
MARINA FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 246,500
User Fees 159,200
Grants 248,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 653,700
AIRPORT FUND
Gasoline Sales 65,000
Miscellaneous Income 57,250
Allocation from Fund Balance 0
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 122,250
DDA FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 21,325
Tax Captures/Other 316,328
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 337,653
FARMERS MARKET FUND
Revenues 53,720
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 53,720
BOYNE THUNDER FUND
Event Revenues 306,800
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 306,800
CITY FACILITIES DEBT SERVICE FUND
Tax Revenues 444,493
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 444,493
CITY FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 219,688
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 219,688
LDFA FUND
Tax Captures/Other 142,670
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 142,670
WASTEWATER FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 218,425
Operating Income 1,004,332
Non-Operating Income 990,441
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,213,198
WATER FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 21,377
Operating Income 690,095
Non-Operating Income 311,500
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,022,972
MOTOR VEHICLE FUND
Billings to Other Funds and Miscellaneous 269,100
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 269,100
TOTAL REVENUES – ALL FUNDS $13,142,727
LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,124,397)
TOTAL REVENUES, LESS TRANSFERS $12,018,330
EXPENDITURES
GENERAL FUND
General Services 1,269,159
Public Buildings 212,440
Police 773,569
Parks and Recreation 677,300
Transfers to Other Funds 1,124,397
Total General Fund Expenditures $4,056,865
OTHER FUNDS
Major Streets 770,300
Local Streets 1,089,385
Rubbish Collection 56,000
Cemetery 94,205
City Facilities Debt Fund 444,493
City Facilities Construction Fund 219,688
Ambulance 1,001,708
Fire Department 288,020
Marina/Launch Ramp 653,700
Airport 122,250
DDA 337,653
Farmers Market 53,720
Boyne Thunder 306,800
LDFA 142,670
Water Fund 1,022,972
Wastewater Fund 2,213,198
Motor Pool 269,100
Other Funds Total Expenditures $9,085,862
TOTAL EXPENDITURES – ALL FUNDS $13,142,727
LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,124,397)
(Motor Pool and General Fund Transfers)
GRAND TOTAL CITY EXPENDITURES $12,018,330
Section 2. The City’s assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2018 / 2019 the amounts indicated in section 1.
Section 3. The City’ assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2018 / 2019 all unpaid special assessments, sidewalk, curbs, water or sewer, and repair bills on record in the City of Boyne City against respective properties.
Section 4. The taxes levied and spread by the City of Boyne City are collected twice a year. The taxes to defray city operations and obligations are levied and made payable on 1 July 2018; taxes collected for schools, county, and other voted purposes shall be levied and collected as provided by the general property tax laws of the State of Michigan.
Section 5. The budget for FY 2018 / 2019 of the City of Boyne City has been prepared in compliance with Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act. The General Fund is adopted at the activity level. Details can be obtained at the City Clerk’s office.
Section 6. Pursuant to section 19 (2) of Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the City Manager is hereby permitted to execute transfers between appropriations without the prior approval of the City Commission. However, in no case shall said transfer result in a fund over-expenditure or a transfer exceeding $10,000. Purchases not covered in the approved budget will follow existing administrative policy except for utilities and operational supplies.
Section 7. Pursuant to the provisions of Michigan P.A. 503 of 1982 and a resolution adopted by the City Commission of Boyne City on 11 October 1983, the City Commission authorizes the imposition of a one percent property tax administration fee to offset costs incurred in assessing property values, collecting the property tax levies, and in the review and appeal processes.
Section 8. Contractual Change Orders: The City Manager, with the City Clerk’s signed approval, may approve change orders on contracts approved originally by the City Commission of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) per change order. These change orders must be within the scope of the original contract. Negative change orders of up to fifty percent (50%) of the original contract do not need to be brought before the City Commission.
Section 9. This General Appropriations Act for FY 2018 / 2019 takes effect 1 May 2018. Detail of the budget is available at City Hall for public inspection.
__________________________________
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer
General appropriations resolution