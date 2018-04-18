PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City budget 2018-2019

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

For 2018 / 2019 (1 May 2018 – 30 April 2019)

Section 1. The funds necessary to defray the operating expenses and long-term debt obligations of the City of Boyne City and the estimated revenues by source for the Fiscal Year Ending 30 April 2019 are projected to be as follows:

REVENUES

(By Source)

GENERAL FUND

Property Taxes 2,753,440

Tax Penalties, Administration, and Interest

Allocated from Fund Balance 240,091

State Shared Revenues and Grants 607,977

Administrative Service Fees 139,500

Charges for Services 162,450

Interest and Rentals 79,100

Other Sources 74,307

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 4,056,865

MAJOR STREET FUND

State Highway Receipts 325,000

Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 364,474

Transfers from General Fund 80,826

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 770,300

LOCAL STREET FUND

State Highway Receipts 135,000

Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 159,314

Transfers from General Fund 795,071

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,089,385

RUBBISH FUND

Transfers from General Fund 56.000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 56,000

CEMETERY DEPARTMENT

Service Fees/Misc. 17,000

Allocated from Fund Balance 27,205

Transfers from General Fund 50,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 94,205

AMBULANCE DEPARTMENT

Township/City Service Fees 79,180

Service Fees/Grants/Misc. 843,028

Transfers from General Fund 79,500

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,001,708

FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND

Township Service Fees 219,972

Transfers from General Fund 63,000

Allocated from Fund Balance 5,048

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 288,020

MARINA FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 246,500

User Fees 159,200

Grants 248,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 653,700

AIRPORT FUND

Gasoline Sales 65,000

Miscellaneous Income 57,250

Allocation from Fund Balance 0

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 122,250

DDA FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 21,325

Tax Captures/Other 316,328

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 337,653

FARMERS MARKET FUND

Revenues 53,720

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 53,720

BOYNE THUNDER FUND

Event Revenues 306,800

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 306,800

CITY FACILITIES DEBT SERVICE FUND

Tax Revenues 444,493

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 444,493

CITY FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 219,688

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 219,688

LDFA FUND

Tax Captures/Other 142,670

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 142,670

WASTEWATER FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 218,425

Operating Income 1,004,332

Non-Operating Income 990,441

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,213,198

WATER FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 21,377

Operating Income 690,095

Non-Operating Income 311,500

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,022,972

MOTOR VEHICLE FUND

Billings to Other Funds and Miscellaneous 269,100

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 269,100

TOTAL REVENUES – ALL FUNDS $13,142,727

LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,124,397)

TOTAL REVENUES, LESS TRANSFERS $12,018,330

EXPENDITURES

GENERAL FUND

General Services 1,269,159

Public Buildings 212,440

Police 773,569

Parks and Recreation 677,300

Transfers to Other Funds 1,124,397

Total General Fund Expenditures $4,056,865

OTHER FUNDS

Major Streets 770,300

Local Streets 1,089,385

Rubbish Collection 56,000

Cemetery 94,205

City Facilities Debt Fund 444,493

City Facilities Construction Fund 219,688

Ambulance 1,001,708

Fire Department 288,020

Marina/Launch Ramp 653,700

Airport 122,250

DDA 337,653

Farmers Market 53,720

Boyne Thunder 306,800

LDFA 142,670

Water Fund 1,022,972

Wastewater Fund 2,213,198

Motor Pool 269,100

Other Funds Total Expenditures $9,085,862

TOTAL EXPENDITURES – ALL FUNDS $13,142,727

LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,124,397)

(Motor Pool and General Fund Transfers)

GRAND TOTAL CITY EXPENDITURES $12,018,330

Section 2. The City’s assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2018 / 2019 the amounts indicated in section 1.

Section 3. The City’ assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2018 / 2019 all unpaid special assessments, sidewalk, curbs, water or sewer, and repair bills on record in the City of Boyne City against respective properties.

Section 4. The taxes levied and spread by the City of Boyne City are collected twice a year. The taxes to defray city operations and obligations are levied and made payable on 1 July 2018; taxes collected for schools, county, and other voted purposes shall be levied and collected as provided by the general property tax laws of the State of Michigan.

Section 5. The budget for FY 2018 / 2019 of the City of Boyne City has been prepared in compliance with Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act. The General Fund is adopted at the activity level. Details can be obtained at the City Clerk’s office.

Section 6. Pursuant to section 19 (2) of Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the City Manager is hereby permitted to execute transfers between appropriations without the prior approval of the City Commission. However, in no case shall said transfer result in a fund over-expenditure or a transfer exceeding $10,000. Purchases not covered in the approved budget will follow existing administrative policy except for utilities and operational supplies.

Section 7. Pursuant to the provisions of Michigan P.A. 503 of 1982 and a resolution adopted by the City Commission of Boyne City on 11 October 1983, the City Commission authorizes the imposition of a one percent property tax administration fee to offset costs incurred in assessing property values, collecting the property tax levies, and in the review and appeal processes.

Section 8. Contractual Change Orders: The City Manager, with the City Clerk’s signed approval, may approve change orders on contracts approved originally by the City Commission of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) per change order. These change orders must be within the scope of the original contract. Negative change orders of up to fifty percent (50%) of the original contract do not need to be brought before the City Commission.

Section 9. This General Appropriations Act for FY 2018 / 2019 takes effect 1 May 2018. Detail of the budget is available at City Hall for public inspection.

__________________________________

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

General appropriations resolution