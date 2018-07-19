PUBLIC NOTICE – Aug. 7 primary election in Charlevoix County— July 19, 2018
ELECTION NOTICE
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION TO THE ELECTORS OF THE
FOLLOWING CITIES/TOWNSHIPS
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN
TO BE HELD AUGUST 7, 2018
To the qualified electors of the following Cities/Townships notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices:
Governor
United States Senator
1st District Representative in Congress
37th District State Senator
105th District State Representative
County Commissioner – Districts 1 through 6
Bay Township Clerk
Hudson Township Treasurer
Norwood Township Supervisor
And to vote on the following proposal (s): (if any)
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX PARKS MILLAGE PROPOSAL
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX GRANDVUE MEDICAL CARE FACILITY MILLAGE
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
VETERANS MILLAGE
VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS
PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THE
NUMBER OF BOARD SEATS
Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the administrative offices of Vanderbilt Area School, 947 Donovan Street, Vanderbilt, Michigan 49795-9773, telephone: (989) 983-2561.
BOYNE VALLEY TOWNSHIP
PROPOSAL TO RENEW TRANSFER STATION MILLAGE &
RENEW FIRE/RESCUE MILLAGE
HUDSON TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL TO RENEW FIRE MILLAGE & PROPOSAL TO RENEW ROAD MILLAGE
MELROSE TOWNSHIP
PROPOSAL TO RENEW ROAD MILLAGE & PROPOSAL TO RENEW FIRE SINKING FUND MILLAGE
& PROPOSAL TO RENEW FIRE DEPARTMENT OPERATING MILLAGE
ST. JAMES TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL TO RENEW FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE & PROPOSAL TO RENEW MEDICAL CENTER MILLAGE & PROPOSAL TO RENEW ROAD MILLAGE
Full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the office of the County Clerk or the Township Clerk listed below.
Wendy Simmons, Clerk
Bay Township
05045 Boyne City Rd.
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-3594
Lynn M. Sparks, Clerk
Boyne Valley Township
2489 Railroad St
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
231-549-3436
Myron Matz, Clerk
Chandler Township
06912 Matz Rd
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
231-549-2596
Sandra Witherspoon, Clerk
Charlevoix Township
12491 Waller Rd
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-4611
Evelyn Howell, Clerk
Evangeline Township
02620 Pine Blvd.
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-7751
Sandy Whiteford, Clerk
Eveline Township
08525 Ferry Rd
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-675-4426
Marlene Golovich, Clerk
Hayes Township
09195 Old 31 N
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-6961
Frank D. Wasylewski, Clerk
Hudson Township
08755 Huffman Lake Rd
Elmira, MI 49730
231-549-3019
Timothy Matchett, Clerk
Marion Township
01362 Matchett Rd
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-2154
Robin Hissong Berry, Clerk
Melrose Township
04289 M-75 N
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
231-535-2310
Dana J. Pajtas, Clerk
Norwood Township
19759 Lake Street
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-675-5901
Carla Martin, Clerk
Peaine Township
36825 Kings Hwy
Beaver Island, MI 49782
231-448-3540
Alice Belfy, Clerk
St. James Township
37735 Michigan Ave
Beaver Island, MI 49782
231-448-2761
Kimberly Olstrom, Clerk
South Arm Township
02811 S. M-66
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-536-2900
Marilyn Beebe, Clerk
Wilson Township
1701 Fall Park Rd
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-1033
Cindy Grice, Clerk/Treasurer
City of Boyne City
319 N. Lake St
Boyne City, MI 49712
231-582-6597
Joyce Golding, Clerk
210 State Street
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-3270
Cheltzi Wilson, Clerk
201 Main Street
East Jordan, MI 49727
231-536-3381
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk
203 Antrim Street
Charlevoix, MI 49720
231-547-7200
The Polls of said election will be open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will remain open until 8 o’clock p.m. of said day of election.
List of all polling place locations:
Bay Township Hall
582-3594
05045 Boyne City Rd., Boyne City, 49712
Boyne Valley Township Hall
549-3130
2489 Railroad St.,
Boyne Falls, 49713
Chandler Township Hall
549-3404
07620 Chandler Hill Rd.,
Boyne Falls, 49713
Charlevoix Township Hall
547-4611
12491 Waller Rd., Charlevoix, 49720
Evangeline Township Hall
582-2931
02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd.,
Boyne City, 49712
Eveline Township Hall
No Phone
08525 Ferry Rd., East Jordan, 49727
Hayes Township Hall
547-6961
09195 Old U.S. 31 N.,
Charlevoix, 49720
Hudson Township Hall
549-2646
07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730
Marion Township Hall
No Phone
03735 Marion Center Rd.,
Charlevoix, 49720
Melrose Township Hall
535-2310
04289 M75 N., Walloon Lake, 49796
Norwood Township Hall
547-4767
19759 Lake St., Charlevoix, 49720
Peaine Township Hall
448-2389
36825 Kings Hwy,
Beaver Island, 49782
St. James Township Hall
448-2014
37735 Michigan Ave.,
Beaver Island, 49782
South Arm Township Hall
536-2900
02811 S. M-66, East Jordan, 49727
Wilson Township Hall
582-6201
02530 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, 49712
Boyne City Hall
582-6597
319 N. Lake St, Boyne City, 49712
Charlevoix City Hall
547-3250
210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720
East Jordan City Hall
536-3381
201 Main Street, East Jordan, 49727
l, Marilyn Cousineau, Treasurer of Charlevoix County, Michigan, hereby certify that as of September 7, 2017 the records of this office indicate that the total of all voted increases over and above the tax limitation established by the Constitution of Michigan, in any local units of government affecting the taxable property located in the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediated School District, Charlevoix County
Michigan is as follows:
By Charlevoix County
.25 Mills Transit 2017-2021
.65 Mills Senior Citizen 2016-2019
.15 Mills Recycling 2016-2019
.75 Mills Grandvue Operating 2015-2018
1.00 Mills Roads 2009-2023
.15 Mills Parks 2014-2017
.10 Mills Veterans 2014-2017
By Bay Township
1.00 Mills Road Improvement
2017-2018
By Boyne Valley Township
.50 Mills Ambulance 2016-2019
1.00 Mills Transfer Station 2014-2017
1.00 Mills Fire Operational 2014-2017
By Chandler Township
1.25 Mills Fire Department 2016-2019
By Charlevoix Township
2.00 Mills Capital Improvements
2016-2020
By Evangeline Township
.80 Fire Protection 2016-2019
2.00 Mills Road Millage 2016-2019
By Eveline Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2017
By Hayes Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2016-2019
By Hudson Township
1.00 Mills Fire Protection 2015-2017
By Marion Township
1.50 Mills Road Construction 2017-2019
By Melrose Township
1.00 Mills Road Maintenance 2014-2017
1.00 Mills Road 12 2016-2019
.50 Mills Fire Operation 2014-2017
.50 Mills Fire Sinking 2014-2017
.45 Mills Fire/Twn. Hall 2003-2033
By Norwood Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2023
.65 Mills Emergency Services 2014-2017
By Peaine Township
2.00 Mills Transfer Station 2014-2018
1.00 Mills Fire Protection 2014-2018
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2017-2019
2.00 Mills Health Center 2014-2018
.75 Mills Airport 2017-2019
1.00 Mills Library 2015-2018
4.00 Mills Township Operation
2014-2018
3.00 Mills EMS Millage 2017-2019
By St. James Township
2.00 Mills EMS Millage 2016-2019
.25 Mills Historical Society 2016-2019
1.75 Mills Transfer Station 2015-2019
1.00 Mills Airport 2015-2019
3.25 Mills Township Allocation
2015-2019
1.00 Mills Library 2015-2018
1.00 Mills Fire Department 2013-2017
2.00 Mills Medical Center 2013-2017
2.00 Mills Street and Roads 2013-2017
By Wilson Township
1.00 Mills Road Millage 2014-2017
1.00 Mills Fire and Ambulance
2014-2017
City of Boyne City
2.69 Mills Construction City Fac.
2016-2037
By School District
Beaver Island
2.00 Mills Debt 2007-2031
Boyne City
1.675 Mills Debt 2011-2017
1.93 Mills Bond 2016-2026
Boyne Falls
2.55 Mills School Debt 1998-2029
1.50 Mills School Debt 2004-2024
Charlevoix
2.915 Mills Debt Unlimited
East Jordan
1.0443 Mills Sinking Fund
2017-2022
2.48 Mills Debt Unlimited
.82 Mills Debt Unlimited
Ellsworth
1.50 Mills Sinking 2014-2018
Petoskey
1.3193 Mills Sinking 2012-2018
1.88 Mills Debt 1998-2019
.42 Mills Debt 2015-2019
Jordan Valley Emergency Ser.
.50 Mills Operation 2016-2019
Jordan Valley Emergency Ser.
(East Jordan & South Arm Twp)
.25 Mills Vehicles 2016-2019
Recreational Authority
.33 Mills Operation 2015-2024
(City of Charlevoix & Hayes and Charlevoix Twp.)
Date: September 7, 2017
Marilyn Cousineau,
Charlevoix County Treasurer
I, Sherry A. Comben, Treasurer of Antrim County, Michigan, hereby certify that as of August 2, 2017 the records of this office indicate that the total of all voted increases over and above the tax limitation established by the Constitution of Michigan, in any local units of government affecting the taxable property located in Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, Antrim County, Michigan, is as follows:
By Antrim County:
.4000 mills Commission on Aging
2017 to 2020
1.0000 mills Meadow Brook
2017 to 2029
.5000 mills E-911 Operating
2017 to 2022
.1000 mills Conservation District
2017 to 2020
.2500 mills Recycling 2017 to 2020
By Banks Township
1.0000 mills Roads 2017 to 2019
By Central Lake Township
1.0000 mills Roads 2017
By Echo Township
.5000 mills Fire/Ambulance 2017 to 2019
1.0000 mills Roads 2017 to 2019
By Jordan Township
1.0000 mills Roads 2017
By Kearney Township
.5000 mills Roads 2017 to 2018
By Torch Lake Township
.5000 mills Roads 2017 to 2021
By Warner Township
1.5000 mills Roads 2017
By School District
Boyne City
18.7416 mills 2017 to 2018
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Boyne Falls
20.5232 mills 2017 to 2027
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Central Lake
18.0000 mills 2017 to 2018
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Central Lake
.4500 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2018
Charlevoix
18.0000 mills 2017 to 2020
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
East Jordan
20.9316 mills 2017 to 2018
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
East Jordan
1.0443 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2022
Ellsworth
18.5000 mills 2017 to 2019
(Exempting principal residence and qualified agricultural property)
Ellsworth
1.5000 mills Sinking Fund 2017 to 2018
August 2, 2017
Sherry A. Comben
Treasurer, Antrim County