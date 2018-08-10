PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake

Subscribers can log in to view these 142 pictures taken by Chris Faulknor

It’s been another great summer in the Boyne City area. While the fun in the sun isn’t over, here’s a look back at some of the big area events like Boyne City Fourth of July, Food Truck Rally, Flywheelers Festival, Polish Fest, Boyne Thunder, Veterans Park Pavilion ribbon-cutting, the Main Street gathering, Evenings at the Gazebo, Stroll the Streets, and much more!

Subscribers can log in to view these 142 pictures taken by Chris Faulknor