PHOTO GALLERY – Summer in Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Walloon Lake— August 10, 2018
It’s been another great summer in the Boyne City area. While the fun in the sun isn’t over, here’s a look back at some of the big area events like Boyne City Fourth of July, Food Truck Rally, Flywheelers Festival, Polish Fest, Boyne Thunder, Veterans Park Pavilion ribbon-cutting, the Main Street gathering, Evenings at the Gazebo, Stroll the Streets, and much more!
Subscribers can log in to view these 142 pictures taken by Chris Faulknor